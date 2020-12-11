Telkom in deal with YahClick for rural Internet access - TechCentral

Telkom has partnered with YahClick to offer Internet access and voice-over-IP services to consumers in areas where the company doesn’t have coverage, especially in rural areas.

The telecommunications operator said it will commence the arrangement by migrating “identified consumer (non-business) customers first and launch to new customers in early 2021”.

“This significantly expands access to affordable connectivity in rural areas nationally without access to fibre,” Telkom said in a statement on Friday.

“YahClick Satellite Services will deliver the Telkom data and VoIP packages through its satellite platforms, using the latest Hughes gateway and ground segment technology.”

Telkom Consumer CEO Serame Taukobong said the service will allow anyone in rural areas to connect to the Internet.

YahClick is owned by Dubai-based global satellite operator Yahsat and its partner Hughes Network Systems.

Telkom did not immediately disclose how much the service will cost and what Internet speeds will be available.

Telkom is not the first South African company to resell YahClick services. Vox has had a relationship with the company since 2012 and sells products starting at R999/month for an uncapped, 5Mbit/s service without voice, according to its website. — (c) 2020 NewsCentral Media