Partner with industry pioneers and transform your business

Transforming the massive complexity of fragmented business communications tools and channels onto a synchronised, simple-to-use platform is the primary reason for Telviva One’s accession as the market leader with the largest cloud-free community in South Africa.

Telviva’s reason for being is to create better-quality conversations for our customers to have with their customers, employees and suppliers. Using only the best-of-breed, up-to-the-minute technology, we are constantly pioneering new and better ways to leverage the benefits of the cloud to create tools that enable seamless engagements on any screen, anywhere. Our tools also ensure fast, stable and accurate real-time and non-real-time communications.

In the increasingly fragmented world of business communications, with an endless array of channels and tools, seamless synchronicity is what you can expect from our flagship product, Telviva One.

It is a cloud-based unified communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) platform that resulted from our deep understanding of business processes garnered from over 20 years of developing intelligent communications solutions that enhance the way people work — and solutions that take customer experience to a far higher level.

If there is a more straightforward, more efficient, more productive and helpful way of doing things, we’re onto it! Learn more with Telviva’s chief commercial officer, Rob Lith, in the above video.