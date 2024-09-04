Bookmarks | The 40 best shows on Netflix right now

These are the articles, videos and more than caught the attention of TechCentral’s editorial team in the past 24 hours.

The 40 best shows on Netflix right now: We all love lists. And this one, from Wired, highlights the best TV shows on Netflix, offering a mix of popular hits and hidden gems. Now, a serious question: where does one find the time to watch all this content? Read more on Wired (soft paywall). DM

Feeling suddenly older? Scientists see ageing ‘waves’ at 44 and 60: Scientists say ageing happens in “waves” around the ages of 44 and 60, with sudden shifts in metabolism and muscle health. So, if you’re 44 and suddenly struggling with some new mystery ailment, welcome to the club! Read more in The Wall Street Journal (hard paywall). DM

YubiKeys are vulnerable to cloning attacks thanks to newly discovered side channel: A new vulnerability affecting YubiKey 5 devices with older firmware has been discovered, allowing attackers to clone the keys through a side-channel attack. The flaw stems from Infineon’s cryptographic library, making these devices susceptible to physical attacks requiring specialised equipment. While complex and costly, this vulnerability poses a moderate risk, especially in high-security environments. Users should update firmware to avoid exposure. Read more on Ars Technica . DM

The X TV app is out now and yes, it really sucks: Despite Elon Musk’s grand plans to make X TV a “video-first” platform, the app is a barebones video delivery system that mostly recycles content already on X. The recommendations are skewed towards right-wing content, making it feel like an echo chamber for Musk fans. If your TV doesn’t support the app, consider yourself lucky! It’s years behind its competitors in both design and content. Read more on Engadget . DM

PlayStation shuts down ‘Concord’ two weeks after launch: Another game bites the dust. After many years of development and a US$200-million budget, Sony has announced that the team-based first-person shooter would shut down on 6 September. Another game also failing at launch is Dustborn. It feels like the gaming industry is fracturing. More on Mashable . TS

AI revolutionises shark monitoring in the age of biodiversity crisis: The measuring of marine megafauna like sharks is key to combating the ongoing biodiversity crisis. However, research teams don’t often have the resources to pore through hours and hours of video footage to identify and count individual animals. Now AI has some to the rescue. Read more on Forbes . NN