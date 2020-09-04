The fascinating story behind Nedbank Money App Lite - TechCentral

Nedbank has made big strides with Nedbank Money App Lite, a smaller, less resource-intensive version of its banking app that’s built as “progressive Web application”.

In this episode of the podcast, TechCentral speaks to Tawanda Chatikobo, Nedbank’s head of digital channels, to learn more about how the Covid-19 pandemic, and the associated lockdown, has changed the way consumers use digital banking services and why Nedbank Money App Lite is a cornerstone of the company’s strategy to get more people onto its digital channels.

Nedbank Money App Lite was launched in November 2019, and since then the bank has continued to add functionality to it, including card-and-Pin registration, biometric sign-on (fingerprint and face ID) on supported handsets, and chat functionality allowing customers to talk to an agent directly from the app.

In the podcast, Chatikobo provides more detail on these new features and the other functionality available in the app. He also explains the concept of a “progressive Web app” and why Nedbank chose to go that route with Money App Lite.

