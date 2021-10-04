The Galaxy Z series: A futuristic design made to last

The Galaxy Z Fold3 5G and Galaxy Z Flip3 5G foldable devices, recently launched by Samsung, are offering everyone one-of-a-kind smartphone devices experiences.

The Galaxy Z Fold3 5G is a three-in-one powerhouse that fits in your pocket, allowing you to multiply your productivity in ways only a foldable can achieve.

The Galaxy Z Flip3 5G’s new larger and customisable cover screen and overall 120Hz seamless performance, along with bold new colours and accessories, make it the ultimate balance between style and function.

Adding to the ground-breaking innovation, Samsung has incorporated some of its most durable technology and materials to ensure these devices hold their pristine design in any lifestyle — at work or play — by introducing intelligently-crafted durability solutions to its foldable range including:

: The Galaxy Z Fold3 5G and Galaxy Flip3 5G are the world’s first water-resistant foldable smartphones, and include the same level of water resistance as Samsung’s Galaxy S series devices. This makes it easy to take your device anywhere. When caught in a rain shower, you can now stay connected to friends and family, while keeping your device safe. The strongest aluminium on a smartphone yet: The new Armor Aluminum frames are 10% stronger 2 than past Samsung aluminium frames on smartphones to provide more durable device. One of the key benefits of Armor Aluminum is its reliability against external impact and any force or drop of your device. It is applied on the body frame and hinge cover to ensure long-lasting quality however you use the device.

The new Galaxy Z series devices feature , which provides twice the scratch resistance and is 50% less breakable than the previous glass, Gorilla Glass 6. It is applied on the cover screen and rear glass, perfect for keeping your displays in their original condition. More scratch-resistant protective film and optimised panel layer: The Galaxy Z series incorporates a new protective film on its display and optimised panel layer, which is 80% more durable than previous Samsung models. This makes everyday use more comfortable when folding and unfolding the device.

Samsung has also included a one-year-free Samsung Care+ plan available at pre-order until 20 October 20213. The complimentary Samsung Care+ plan provides for a repair in case of accidental screen and/or back cover damage, and includes a battery replacement. You can upgrade to the Samsung Care+ Premium plan at an affordable cost, for additional cover, which includes liquid, motherboard and external casing damage.

With Samsung Care+, you can enjoy a personal setup session with a Samsung Care+ representative, 24/7 dedicated support via phone or chat, discounted screen repair, an extended warranty and coverage for accidental damage. You can add Samsung Care+ at checkout or find out more about Samsung Care+ terms and conditions4 and sign up here.

