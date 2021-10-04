Get the Huawei Wi-Fi6 AX3 and LTE B535 on this Telkom deal

Many businesses believe that remote working is likely to be part of their approach to work for the foreseeable future.

Some businesses have closed their physical offices completely.

And while most parents are all too eager to have their children attend school in person, it’s possible that classes will once again move online as we continue to navigate waves of the pandemic. The only certainty, right now, is change. And high-speed Internet access amid this change is critical.

Enter the Huawei Wi-Fi6 AX3. This all-new, sixth-generation multi-function Wi-Fi mesh device provides up to three times faster speeds, peaking at approximately 2.4Gbit/s. Its signal is also stronger, and it offers wider coverage as well as remarkable download speeds and low latency. This means it can support multiple users using it for different reasons simultaneously, from parents attending virtual meetings and children attending school to the whole family enjoying a variety of games and movies – glitch-free – in the evenings.

Supplementing the Huawei Wi-Fi6 AX3 with the Huawei LTE B535 is a no-brainer

If you’d like to further boost your connection, then supplementing the Huawei Wi-Fi6 AX3 with the Huawei LTE B535 is a no-brainer. This 4G LTE router offers download speeds of up to 300Mbit/s and, once connected to the Huawei AX3, provides an ultimate mesh solution in which the two routers serve as a single Wi-Fi network.

This means that you will have multiple Wi-Fi sources around your house, instead of just a single router that you need to be close to.

Then, in the event that your original fibre line fails — for example, through load shedding — the Huawei LTE B535 will also shoulder the necessary capacity.

For a short time only, you can buy both the Huawei Wi-Fi6 AX3 and the Huawei LTE B535 router at Telkom on the SmartBroadband 40GB wireless package. For just R309/month over 24 months, you get these two routers, as well as 40GB wireless and 40GB TM data (40GB anytime plus 40GB Night-Surfer). A R99 activation fee applies.