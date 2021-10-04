Acer GM Glenn Du Toit: Companies should not be ignoring Chromebooks

If you think Chromebooks are not for you, then it’s important you listen to this podcast with Acer Africa GM Glenn Du Toit.

With the baked-in security of Google, clean interface and supported by a company — Acer — that is geared to service, Du Toit explains why companies shouldn’t be ignoring Chromebooks.

“As a business leader, if you are told that you are buying one device for the entire team, you should look closer. There are devices geared to each user requirement and therefore a blend will always be there,” said Du Toit.

“Technology can no longer remain linear if the user experience is at the centre of our ambitions.” Says Acer GM, Glenn Du Toit.

Du Toit explains how the cultural shift within his organisation — from chasing numbers to constructing meaningful solutions — has had a big impact and why investing in the future has been worth it.

Watch the video

Listen to the audio

How to subscribe to TechCentral’s podcasts

There are many ways to enjoy TechCentral’s podcasts, beyond simply streaming them from the website. The best way is by subscribing to them using an app on your phone, allowing you to listen in the car (via Bluetooth), at the gym or wherever you happen to be. Use the links below to subscribe:

TechCentral podcasts are governed by a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivatives 4.0 International (CC BY-NC-ND 4.0) licence. — (c) 2021 NewsCentral Media