Bookmarks | Want Windows 11? Just buy a new PC: Microsoft 

These are the articles, videos and more that caught the attention of TechCentral’s editorial team in the past 24 hours.

Want to upgrade to Windows 11? Just buy a new PC, says Microsoft: Microsoft is encouraging users to buy new PCs for Windows 11, citing enhanced hardware and security. Many, however, resist due to Windows 11’s strict requirements, opting to modify older devices instead. With Windows 10 support ending soon, Microsoft’s push for upgrades raises concerns over waste, as usable PCs may be discarded, adding to electronic waste. Read more on XDA . DM

Internet Archive breach exposes 31 million users: The Internet Archive suffered a data breach affecting 31 million users, exposing e-mail addresses, usernames and password hashes. The breach was confirmed by security researcher Troy Hunt and occurred alongside a wave of DDoS attacks. The hacktivist group BlackMeta claimed responsibility for the DDoS attacks, though the data breach perpetrator remains unknown. The Internet Archive, already dealing with legal challenges, is enhancing security measures in response. Read more on Wired (soft paywall). DM

Amazon wants AI to decide what you buy: Amazon is rolling out AI-generated buying guides for products like TVs and dog food, aiming to streamline the shopping experience. These guides, currently smartphone-exclusive, highlight features and answer common questions. Future plans may involve more advanced AI shopping agents that could automatically fill your cart based on prompts and budget, marking a shift towards AI-driven purchasing on the platform. Read more on Gizmodo . DM

The bill finally comes due for Elon Musk: Elon Musk’s repeated promises of a fully autonomous Tesla face a critical moment with the upcoming reveal of the Tesla robo-taxi. Over nearly a decade, Musk has hyped self-driving capabilities, yet no Tesla is fully autonomous. The event marks a pivotal point for Musk, whose credibility and Tesla’s future hinge on delivering more than vapourware amid growing competition from established autonomous tech like Waymo. Read more on The Verge . DM

‘Maybe we can role-play something fun’: when an AI companion wants something more: A loneliness epidemic is leading more people into the digital embrace of AI chatbots for friendships and relationships. But it turns out AI companions are not as docile and obedient as they are programmed to be, they also have a mind of their own. Read more on BBC.com . NN

YouTube says it is ‘not hiding the skip button’ on ads: Some YouTube users have observed the platform making it harder to skip ads in recent days. YouTube says it isn’t removing the skip button, it’s just changing some elements of how ads are displayed. More on The Verge . TS

Google’s Sundar Pichai on the AI race, Gemini: David Rubenstein interviews leaders who are at the cutting edge of the business world. In this interview with Google CEO Sundar Pichai, Pichai gives some colour to Google’s strategy in the AI arms race and some of the capabilities of its Gemini AI model. Watch the video on YouTube . NN

Blizzard could have turned Battle.net into a third-party games store years before Steam, but…: Not long after MySpace launched, a Blizzard programmer named Patrick Wyatt and others pitched their bosses an idea to turn Battle.net into a digital store featuring a variety of PC games. Things could’ve been so different today in the gaming industry. Read more on TechSpot . TS