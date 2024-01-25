Top investors line up for OfferZen funding round

Cape Town-based software developer jobs marketplace OfferZen has closed a €4 million (R82.5-million) funding round with investors that include well-known entrepreneurs Michael Jordaan and Willem Roos.

At the same, the company’s CEO and co-founder, Philip Joubert, will step down from the role.

“Securing this funding from investors who share our long-term vision is a testament to our team’s hard work,” said Joubert in a statement on Thursday.

The investment round saw participation from Invenfin – represented by partners Peter van der Zee and Theo van den Berg – and from AI Capital, whose partners are Roger Grobler (a non-executive at Tyme Global), Nic Kohler (a partner at Ethos Private Capital), Roos (a former Rain CEO) and Jordaan (the head of Montegray Capital and a former CEO of First National Bank).

“We couldn’t be more excited to partner with investors that bring so much experience. Their support and capital investment will help us make a lot of product improvements over the coming months,” Joubert said.

Matt Beck will take the reins at OfferZen from Joubert. Beck was previously vice president of marketing. “Matt has been instrumental in levelling up our business for scale, loves our brand and has been a great champion of our values.”

OfferZen describes itself as a “developer-hiring marketplace” that connects curated, job-seeking developers with job opportunities. – © 2024 NewsCentral Media