Tshiamo Maluleka-Disemelo is the new CEO of Icasa

The council of communications regulator Icasa has appointed Tshiamo Maluleka-Disemelo as the authority’s new CEO, replacing Willington Ngwepe, who left the regulator last year for a senior position at MTN Group.

Prior to her appointment, Maluleka-Disemelo – who has an MBA from Milpark Business School – was chief audit executive at Icasa, a position she held since 2020. She has nearly 20 years of experience in governance, audit and risk management, Icasa said.

In her position as chief audit executive, she helped the council develop Icasa’s strategic plan, annual and operational performance plans, and policies and procedures for managing organisational risk.

For the past five months, since the departure of Ngwepe, Nkhetheleni Gidi has served as acting CEO. He now returns to his role as executive for policy, research and analysis. – © 2023 NewsCentral Media