Twitter founder and former CEO Jack Dorsey has tweeted that he regrets the social media platform became a company.

“The biggest issue and my biggest regret is that it became a company,” Dorsey tweeted on Thursday in response to a question about whether Twitter turned out the way he had envisioned.

Dorsey stands to receive US$978-million if the agreement for billionaire Elon Musk to buy Twitter is completed.

When asked about what structure he wished Twitter would operate under, Dorsey said that it should be “a protocol” and that Twitter should not be owned by a state or another company.

If it were a protocol, Twitter would operate much like e-mail, which is not controlled by one centralised entity, and people using different e-mail providers are able to communicate with one another.

Twitter is embroiled in multiple struggles.

The company has sued Musk for trying to walk away from his $44-billion offer to buy Twitter. A former executive turned whistle-blower has accused Twitter of misleading federal regulators about its security measures to protect against hackers and spam accounts. — Sheila Dang, (c) 2022 Reuters