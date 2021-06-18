Vodacom bosses in share options bonanza

Vodacom Group has awarded its CEO, Shameel Joosub, more than R44-million worth of share options, which will vest in three years provided they are not forfeited and performance conditions are met.

In a regulatory filing through the JSE on Monday, Vodacom disclosed that it has awarded 339 099 forfeitable shares to Joosub. The shares were issued at an average price of R130.84, giving them a value of R44.4-million.

At the same time, Vodacom awarded share options to a number of its senior executives: