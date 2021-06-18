Vodacom bosses in share options bonanza

Vodacom Group has awarded its CEO, Shameel Joosub, more than R44-million worth of share options, which will vest in three years provided they are not forfeited and performance conditions are met.
In a regulatory filing through the JSE on Monday, Vodacom disclosed that it has awarded 339 099 forfeitable shares to Joosub. The shares were issued at an average price of R130.84, giving them a value of R44.4-million.
At the same time, Vodacom awarded share options to a number of its senior executives:
- Group chief financial officer Raisibe Morathi received 68 786 shares, of which 50% are subject to performance conditions. The shares are currently valued at R9-million;
- Group company secretary Sandi Linford received 9 783 shares worth R1.3-million;
- Vodacom South Africa MD Balesh Sharma received 55 220 shares, 50% of which is subject to performance conditions. The shares are worth R7.2-million;
- Chief officer of Vodacom Business William Mzimba received 43 526 shares, of which 50% is subject to performance conditions. The shares are valued at R5.7-million;
- Technology director Beverly Ngwenya received 21 858 Vodacom shares, of which 50% is subject to performance conditions. They’re valued at R2.9-million;
- Vodacom South Africa financial director Sitho Mdlalose received 21 859 shares, with 50% subject to performance. The shares are valued at R2.9-million.
- Chief officer of the South African consumer business unit Jorge Mendes was awarded 42 098 shares, also with 50% subject to performance. The shares have a current value of R5.5-million.
- Vodacom South Africa external affairs director Takalani Netshitenzhe got 14 139 Vodacom shares, of which 50% is subject to performance conditions. They’re valued at R1.8-million.
- Vodacom South Africa chief officer for financial services Mariam Cassim was awarded 28 814 shares, of which 50% is subject to performance conditions. They’re worth R3.8-million.
- Vodacom South Africa chief officer of commercial operations Errol van Graan got 29 331 shares (50% subject to performance). The shares are worth R3.8-million.
- Vodacom South Africa human resources director Njabulo Mashigo received 17 884 shares (with the 50% rider) worth R2.3-million.
- Finally, company secretary Karen Robinson got 3 916 shares (50% rider) worth R512 000. – © 2021 NewsCentral Media
