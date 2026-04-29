Vodacom Business beefs up advisory board with three key appointments

Vodacom Business has announced three additional appointments to its Extraordinary Business Advisory Board, strengthening its work to provide enterprise customers with insights and guidance on emerging technologies and business solutions.

The board is a strategic initiative launched by Vodacom Business to support digital transformation in the enterprise sector. It comprises a curated group of thought leaders and experts across fields including cloud, cybersecurity, the internet of things, artificial intelligence and digital transformation, and serves as a platform to help organisations of all sizes navigate complex challenges and realise their potential through technology.

“Our Extraordinary Business Advisory Board has proven invaluable in engaging the most pressing issues facing South African enterprises today,” says Videsha Proothveerajh, director of Vodacom Business. “From guiding our customers through critical digital transformation initiatives to addressing the evolving landscape of cybersecurity threats and tackling the unique challenges facing SMEs in a rapidly changing business environment, the board’s thought leadership has been instrumental in shaping our enterprise strategy and solutions.”

The new appointees bring expertise in areas vital for enterprise success.

Charlotte Kepadisa , managing executive of big data, AI and RPA at Vodacom Group, has more than 20 years’ experience leading artificial intelligence and digital transformation in financial services, insurance and telecommunications. She recently spent three years on secondment to Safaricom, where she accelerated AI transformation and value realisation across the operator. She holds postgraduate degrees in applied mathematics and mathematical statistics, an MBA from the University of Stellenbosch and a certified chief digital officer certification from MIT.

, managing executive of big data, AI and RPA at Vodacom Group, has more than 20 years’ experience leading artificial intelligence and digital transformation in financial services, insurance and telecommunications. She recently spent three years on secondment to Safaricom, where she accelerated AI transformation and value realisation across the operator. She holds postgraduate degrees in applied mathematics and mathematical statistics, an MBA from the University of Stellenbosch and a certified chief digital officer certification from MIT. Reshaad Sha , executive chairman of Sentiv and CEO of BriteGaze, is a leader at the intersection of technology, customer experience and operational transformation. His career includes roles as CEO of Liquid Telecom South Africa and SqwidNet, chief strategy officer and executive director at DFA, and director-level roles at Cisco, LogicaCMG and Protek. He has executive experience in telecommunications and digital innovation across the US, Africa, the Middle East and Southeast Asia. He holds an executive MBA from UCT’s Graduate School of Business and is an advanced management graduate of Harvard Business School.

, executive chairman of Sentiv and CEO of BriteGaze, is a leader at the intersection of technology, customer experience and operational transformation. His career includes roles as CEO of Liquid Telecom South Africa and SqwidNet, chief strategy officer and executive director at DFA, and director-level roles at Cisco, LogicaCMG and Protek. He has executive experience in telecommunications and digital innovation across the US, Africa, the Middle East and Southeast Asia. He holds an executive MBA from UCT’s Graduate School of Business and is an advanced management graduate of Harvard Business School. Kgabo Seopa, managing executive of products and services at Vodacom Business, has experience scaling high-growth technology portfolios across multiple countries and translating strategy into commercial results. He has previously held roles at Cisco, Nokia, Sita, Vodacom and Internet Solutions. He holds an MBA and is passionate about building businesses and teams that create meaningful impact across Africa while remaining grounded in purpose and integrity.

“As a trusted enterprise partner, we bring people, experience, expertise and innovation together to drive extraordinary growth and success,” Proothveerajh says. “The addition of Charlotte, Reshaad and Kgabo to our advisory board further strengthens our ability to deliver authoritative insights on emerging technologies and digital transformation trends.”

About Vodacom

Vodacom is a purpose-led African connectivity, digital and financial services company. The group, including Safaricom, serves more than 200 million customers across the consumer and enterprise segments. From its roots in South Africa, it has grown to include operations in the DRC, Egypt, Ethiopia, Kenya, Lesotho, Mozambique and Tanzania. Its mobile networks cover a total population of more than 500 million people. Vodacom is majority owned by Vodafone (65.1%), one of the world’s largest communications companies by revenue. For more, visit www.vodacom.com.