Vodacom Business expands into the Middle East - TechCentral

Vodacom Business Africa said on Monday that it is expanding its footprint into the Middle East by providing connectivity to partners and clients in 12 countries in the region.

The new countries added to its network include Afghanistan, Bahrain, Iran, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Oman, Pakistan, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, said Vodacom Business International MD Guy Clarke.

“Through this network expansion, Vodacom Business Africa has effectively increased its overall IPVPN (Internet protocol virtual provider network) coverage footprint to 63 countries globally,” the company said in a statement. Other territories covered include Africa, Europe and the US.

Vodafone Group-owned Vodacom said that despite the Covid-19 pandemic and associated challenges, Vodacom Business Africa “remains committed to supporting the internationalisation of multinational businesses into Africa and the Middle East”. — (c) 2020 NewsCentral Media