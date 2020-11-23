Vodacom's network falls over for the second time in 10 days - TechCentral

Vodacom’s network falls over for the second time in 10 days

For the second time in less than two weeks, Vodacom was having major problems with its network in South Africa on Monday. (See the update at the end of this article for the latest.)

Consumers took to social media, including Twitter, from about 2.30pm on Friday to complain that they couldn’t access the company’s network.

Downdetector, a popular place for users to report problems with network service providers, showed a spike in complaints, starting at about 2.30pm. The complaints flooded in from all over the country, suggesting the outage was national in nature.

Vodacom’s Twitter has begun responding to users who complain about the network outage, saying: “Vodacom is aware of an issue impacting connectivity to some of its customers. Our technicians are working hard to resolve the issue. We apologise for the inconvenience this has caused.”

A Vodacom spokesman wasn’t immediately able to provide additional comment on the cause of the problem.

Vodacom’s network experienced similar downtime on Friday, 13 November, beginning at about lunchtime that day and continuing to the evening when the problem was fully resolved. The company never did specify what caused that downtime.

Update: Vodacom said at 5.15pm on Monday that it had “identified and remedied a fault with a core network element” at one of its sites, which impacted data connectivity to “certain customers”. It said impacted services were being restored and it apologised for inconvenience caused.

Update 2: Vodacom said some devices may require a restart to reconnect to the network. — (c) 2020 NewsCentral Media