Vodacom unveils new, lower data prices - TechCentral

Vodacom recently agreed with the Competition Commission to slash the cost of prepaid data on its network, including charging a maximum of R99 for 1GB of data. It has now provided details of the new prices.

It said it has cut data prices by “up to 40%”, while providing free, or zero-rated, access to essential services through its new ConnectU plan.

The operator’s various 30-day data bundle prices cut across all of its channels and, it said, will save consumers R2.7-billion in total over a year. The new prices are:

The price reductions will “complement the discounted bundle offers that will also be made available to prepaid customers in more than 2 000 less affluent suburbs and villages around the country”, Vodacom said.

ConnectU provides content aimed at social development and offers a variety of essential services for free.

“Learners and students enrolled in schools and universities can access relevant information for free, with no data costs. The ConnectU portal includes a search engine linked to open sources such as Wikipedia and Wiktionary as well as free access to job portals; free educational content on the e-School platform; free health and wellness information; and free access to Facebook Flex, the low data alternative to Facebook that enables customers to stay socially connected.” — (c) 2020 NewsCentral Media