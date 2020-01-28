Vox partners with Snom, grows VoIP telephony portfolio - TechCentral

Integrated ICT and infrastructure provider Vox has partnered with Snom, a leading global provider of voice-over-Internet protocol (VoIP) phones and conferencing solutions, to distribute and support its products in the South African market.

There has been a growing appetite for VoIP solutions as South African businesses look for more cost-effective telephony solutions, and Vox is responding to this demand by expanding its VoIP handset portfolio.

“We are continually looking at ways to ensure that we have products that are relevant to our customers, and that we can fulfil their telephony requirements. This partnership with Snom allows us to give customers more choice,” said Natalie van der Merwe, senior product manager for PBX at Vox.

When we sell a solution to a customer we want to be able to support it end-to-end, and this partnership gives us this ability

According to Van der Merwe, the partnership will see Vox become a reseller of Snom products locally, as well as having the in-house skills required to comprehensively support customers that make use of the German-based company’s products. This has been achieved through having select Vox engineers trained for the Snom Certified Engineer qualification.

“It’s becoming a very popular handset that we are coming across more often, and this is another reason why we decided to partner with them. When we sell a solution to a customer we want to be able to support it end-to-end, and this partnership gives us this ability,” adds Van der Merwe.

Easy integration

Bringing on support for Snom handsets further means easy integration with Vox’s cloud-based PBX platform, without the need for engineers to spend a long time onsite to physically configure the devices. Instead, customers can get a plug-and-play experience by simply connecting their handsets and powering them up, with all settings being auto-provisioned from a central location. This makes both the initial setup and any remote support easier.

“Snom is proud to announce our partnership with Vox. Having Vox as a market leader and influencer supporting our product line in South Africa ensures that our reliable and innovative solutions reach the customers that need them. We look forward to together adding our reliable end points to their already trusted platform to ensure a great customer experience,” says Eduan Beetge, Snom sales director for South Africa.

Visit the Vox website to learn more about the Snom handsets.