Watch | IBM, Salesforce on retail disruption in South Africa

The retail industry continues to be disturbed by the global pandemic, but the disruption of 2020 also forced retailers to innovate faster.

In short order, retailers reinvented themselves to address rapid changes in consumer habits and local safety restrictions. Many of those changes will likely become permanent.

And now retailers are focused on gaining traction in their digital transformation programmes to meet the demands of the fully digitised consumer.

IBM Consulting and Salesforce are playing a key role in helping customers in their transformation and to provide creative and agile fulfilment options.

What will fulfilment look like beyond 2021? What trends are brands experiencing? From engaging alternative delivery providers to starting the shopping season early to avoid shipment cut-offs, this webinar explores how to prepare your fulfilment channels and manage shopper expectations so that they get (and give) their gifts on time.

