Watch | Modernised IT infrastructure – HPE examines the pandemic effect

Let’s start by stating the obvious: The world has changed. One area where this has been dramatic is IT architecture. In this TechCentral webinar, brought to you by Hewlett Packard Enterprise, we chat with HPE chief technologist Tony Stranack and HPE hyperconverged infrastructure specialist Matt Shore.

Among other topics, the experts unpack what the past 18 months have taught us about agility – and the role of IT in supporting it. We unpack the incredible work IT has done to keep the lights on, but with the urgency for businesses to be “live” many of the best-practice processes were hurried over. While the businesses that stayed afloat or even thrived during the pandemic embraced changed with agility, there’s a downside to this unavoidable process.

In this webinar, we look at both the incredible strides organisations have made through necessity, and the critical next steps needed to future-proof them. Now is the time, says HPE, for business to take stock and complete full analyses of their IT infrastructure – from the commercials to the risk they’ve likely onboarded.

In addition, Stranack and Shore explore the need for IT architects to get closer to the business and its processes. They discuss how the C-suite’s business intelligence needs are extremely difficult to meet and how the pandemic (causing a hurried move to cloud) has exacerbated this challenge. HPE explains traditional data infrastructure, how it’s siloed and application specific, and how true business intelligence, which allows nimble movement and accurate future planning, requires a new approach.

Watch the webinar

We also explore the concept of true digital transformation. While numerous organisations are claiming the transformation badge because they can “do stuff quicker” or “do it from anywhere”, HPE claims the objectives of a true digital transformation strategy should be deeper and more expansive. We address how architects can approach the transformation project, and the powerful opportunity that exists when done correctly. True digital transformation, says the team, allows for innovation, not just remote work.

Watch this webinar to gain holistic insight into modern IT infrastructure, the role of the architect, how data storage is transforming business insights and intelligence, and what steps need to be considered to plot an agile, secure future.