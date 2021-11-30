Watch | Webinar: Debunking common myths to get to cloud security truths

Every field has its persistent myths and misconceptions, and cloud security may be one of the most myth-heavy! Thanks to so much change in the field in such a short time, there is probably as much confusion out there about the current state of cloud security as there is understanding of the facts.

As a leader in cloud security, Palo Alto Networks can help you sort it all out. Watch our conversation around separating myth from reality. We discussed debunking three of the most common — and stubborn – cloud-native security myths. You’ll leave the webinar with a clearer understanding of today’s cloud-native security facts.

Frans de Waal, Prisma cloud specialist at Palo Alto, tackles the common misconceptions that:

The public cloud is more secure than an on-premises data centre;

DevSecOps is just adding “security” or “scanning” to DevOps; and

CSPs natively deliver all the security controls a company needs.

Watch the webinar above.