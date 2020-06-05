Webafrica appoints Sean Nourse as new CEO - TechCentral

Long-serving Internet Solutions executive Sean Nourse has been appointed as the new CEO of Internet service provider Webafrica following the departure of Tim Wyatt-Gunning.

Nourse has worked at Internet Solutions for 18 years, most recently as CEO of Mweb for the past three years.

“We have known Sean for many years from when we entrusted our network to Internet Solutions in 2012 so we know he fits our brand perfectly and we can’t wait to get him on board, fresh with new ideas and a strong strategic vision,” said Wyatt-Gunning in a statement on Friday.

Nourse will take up his role on 1 July. Wyatt-Gunning remains as a director and shareholder of Webafrica. — (c) 2020 NewsCentral Media