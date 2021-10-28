TechCentral Webinar: Debunking common myths to get to cloud security truths

Every field has its persistent myths and misconceptions, and cloud security may be one of the most myth-heavy!

Thanks to so much change in the field in such a short time, there is probably as much confusion out there about the current state of cloud security as there is understanding of the facts.

Join our conversation around separating myth from reality. Here we will be debunking three of the most common — and stubborn – cloud-native security myths. You’ll leave the webinar with a clearer understanding of today’s cloud-native security facts.

We will tackle the common misconceptions that:

The public cloud is more secure than an on-premises data centre

DevSecOps is just adding “security” or “scanning” to DevOps

Cloud service providers natively deliver all the security controls a company needs

The line-up

Frans De Waal

Prisma cloud specialist

Palo Alto Networks

Brendan Mac Carron

Channel manager

Palo Alto Networks South Africa, Westcon-Comstor

James Erasmus

Host and moderator

TechCentral

