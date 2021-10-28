TechCentral Webinar: Debunking common myths to get to cloud security truths

Every field has its persistent myths and misconceptions, and cloud security may be one of the most myth-heavy!
Thanks to so much change in the field in such a short time, there is probably as much confusion out there about the current state of cloud security as there is understanding of the facts.
As a leader in cloud security, Palo Alto Networks – powered by Westcon – can help you sort it all out.
Join our conversation around separating myth from reality. Here we will be debunking three of the most common — and stubborn – cloud-native security myths. You’ll leave the webinar with a clearer understanding of today’s cloud-native security facts.
We will tackle the common misconceptions that:
- The public cloud is more secure than an on-premises data centre
- DevSecOps is just adding “security” or “scanning” to DevOps
- Cloud service providers natively deliver all the security controls a company needs
The line-up
Frans De Waal
Prisma cloud specialist
Palo Alto Networks
Brendan Mac Carron
Channel manager
Palo Alto Networks South Africa, Westcon-Comstor
James Erasmus
Host and moderator
TechCentral
While attendance is free, space is limited — get preferential access to this event. We look forward to hosting you.
- This promoted content was paid for by the party concerned