Welcome to Eskom MegaGravy Train Park

Eskom’s head office, Megawatt Park in Sunninghill, Johannesburg, has been renamed “Eskom MegaGravy (sic) Train Park” on Google Maps.

On the same premises is something called the “Gravy Shop”, which is labelled “a soup kitchen”.

It’s indicative of the legendary South African sense of humour – but also of the frustration at the alleged corruption and ineptitude riddling the failing state-owned power utility.

The changed name for Megawatt Park has been up on Google Maps since at least the weekend and has led to plenty of comment on social media platforms like Twitter, with remarks like “brilliant” and “genius”.

Google allows users to suggest changes to company names on Maps. It assesses and verifies these proposed changes, which means someone was likely able to slip the name change through a moderator who wasn’t aware it was a prank.

Presumably, the social media manager at Eskom is having a busy Monday.