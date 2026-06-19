WhatsApp starts charging South Africans – for the extras

WhatsApp Plus, Meta Platforms’ optional paid subscription for its messaging app, is now available to South African users at R28.99/month, with the first month free.

The tier is part of a broader push by Meta to build subscription revenue beyond its core advertising business.

The company announced the global roll-out of consumer “Plus” subscriptions across WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram on 27 May, with head of product Naomi Gleit unveiling the plans.

For R28.99/month, WhatsApp Plus adds six features, including sticker packs and a custom app icon

Meta has said it does not intend to charge for messaging or other core WhatsApp features, which remain free.

For R28.99/month, WhatsApp Plus adds six features: exclusive sticker packs, a custom app icon, new themes that recolour messages, icons and backgrounds, exclusive ringtones, enhanced chat lists for organising conversations, and the ability to pin more chats than the three free users are limited to. None of it changes the core messaging experience.

The local price is pitched well below the US$2.99 charged in the US (R49.27 at the time of writing). The in-app screen notes that the R28.99 “may include taxes”. The free first month requires a payment method upfront, and the subscription renews until cancelled.

WhatsApp Plus

To subscribe, iPhone users tap their profile icon and open the Subscriptions section under Settings; on Android, the option sits under Settings via the three-dot menu on the home screen.

WhatsApp Plus is one of several consumer subscriptions Meta has rolled out. Facebook Plus and Instagram Plus are priced at $3.99/month globally and lean towards profile customisation and story insights.

The company is also testing Meta AI subscriptions – Meta One Plus and Meta One Premium – though these are not yet available in South Africa. – © 2026 NewsCentral Media