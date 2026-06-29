Why telecoms resellers are being priced out

Connectivity has become the lifeblood of businesses and households, yet there is a tension between South Africa’s need for job creation and economic growth and the gatekept reality facing businesses trying to enter the local telecommunications market.

That’s the view of Chloe Castle, channel partner lead at Backspace Technologies, a South African business-to-business telecoms company and technology enablement partner.

While the opportunities are clear, Castle says business owners trying to find their way often face prohibitive capital costs, arduous Icasa and industry compliance, billing and CRM software expenses, technical and support headaches, long onboarding processes, and steep minimum-spend requirements that hold potential channel partners back.

You’re in for R1-million before you’ve opened your eyes and started trading. That’s a bridge too far for many

For a boutique IT business or independent internet service provider trying to scale, the cost of competing with tier-1 network operators is gruelling, she says. Navigating compliance while securing commercial agreements across more than a dozen fibre network operators, on top of high minimum monthly spend commitments, has many businesses on a road to collapse.

The solution, Castle argues, lies in shifting away from fragmented dealer models towards an integrated, collective “economic ecosystem”. She says: “This way, you consolidate aggregated buying power so that independent businesses can bypass the brutal minimum spends typically demanded by upstream providers. We’ve seen first-hand that this approach allows smaller players to maintain healthier margins while remaining competitive on price.”

Competitive advantage

Margins and price competitiveness matter, she says, because the industry is competitive and unforgiving despite the opportunity. “We’ve seen many instances of businesses being acquired, folding and liquidating. The prohibitive environment means this happens widely, not just to small start-ups but also to well-known businesses. Being forced into steep commitments and then layering on the typical requirements, you’re in for R1-million before you’ve opened your eyes and started trading. That’s a bridge too far for many.”

Agility is a word often used in the corporate world, Castle says, but typical corporate onboarding, with vetting, KYC and procurement pipelines, regularly takes three months to operationalise a new partner or enterprise client. “We see slow, creaking wheels, not the responsiveness modern African businesses need. No one can afford to wait a whole quarter to start trading, and this is exactly why we have built an offering around a gap of just 10 days between an application to be a reseller or dealer partner and the first sales.”

Another obstacle keeping businesses out of the sector, or preventing them from scaling, is the sheer weight of building their own infrastructure from scratch, Castle adds. “Businesses wanting to scale need a business-in-a-box solution. This de-risks their expansion by enabling them to piggyback off a pre-built technical, regulatory and billing aggregator platform. It frees them to go out and actually grow,” she explains.

Onboarding quickly as a partner, with the peace of mind of ongoing support and robust billing infrastructure, helps SMEs prevent revenue leakage and seize growth opportunities that currently elude them.

“Think of an organisation already working in a business or business park as a specialist security or IT partner. Once they are onboarded as a reseller or white-dealer partner, they create multi-stack value by combining internet, telephony, security, servers and more, meaning the end client has no reason to look elsewhere. This stickiness creates a competitive advantage,” she says.

Businesses wanting to grow in telecommunications need a real partnership, Castle says. “Of course, businesses need to execute, but with ongoing support they can be hitting steady targets within six months, and by a year they generally start hitting real momentum on the growth curve. Beyond that, with discipline and effort, we have seen businesses develop impressive, sticky customer bases, giving them the financial freedom to grow and expand their teams.”

Backspace Technologies operates as a licensed wholesale telecoms provider in South Africa, delivering enterprise-grade voice solutions, business fibre and LTE/FWA, private APN, and reverse-billing services. Its infrastructure supports telecoms resellers, managed service providers and enterprise clients nationwide. Contact us today.

About Backspace Technologies

Backspace Technologies delivers wholesale voice, business fibre, LTE/FWA connectivity, private APN solutions and reverse-billing platforms designed for medium and large enterprises across South Africa. Its infrastructure lets resellers, ISPs and enterprise businesses scale without managing back-end systems, telecoms licensing or complex carrier relationships. From secure Sim management and cloud PBX systems to zero-rated data platforms and carrier-grade connectivity, Backspace provides scalable, high-performance telecoms solutions built for growth. For more connect on LinkedIn or Facebook.