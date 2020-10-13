Willem Roos to step down as Rain CEO - TechCentral

Rain CEO Willem Roos will step down, Business Day reported on Tuesday, citing a company statement. He will relinquish the role in March 2021.

Brandon Leigh, one of the investors that bought into iBurst owner Wireless Business Solutions (WBS) to create data-only mobile operator Rain, will take the reins at the company. He is currently chief strategy officer.

Roos is a former CEO of Outsurance and joined Rain three years ago. He will move to a non-executive role from March, Business Day said, citing the statement.

Rain chairman Paul Harris said Leigh was the “visionary behind Rain and (is) the ideal person to continue growing the business”. — (c) 2020 NewsCentral Media