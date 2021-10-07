Witness timeless elegance with the Huawei Watch 3 Series

The Huawei Watch 3 and 3 Pro not only offer you a premium design and an eSim support to keep you connected to the world around you right from your wrist, but they also come loaded with a long-lasting battery life, all-day health management, extensive fitness tracking and Super Device experience for an easy convenient daily lifestyle — in addition to new features such as skin temperature detection, hand-washing detection and fall detection.

Beautiful craftsmanship and endless options

Let’s start with the ultra-curved 3D glass screen that delivers an unparalleled sensory experience. The glass has gone through over four hours of precision polishing and anti-fingerprint vacuum nano-coating. This means the display is not only bright and perfectly round-edged, but it is also scratch-resistant and fingerprint-proof. Simply put, the Huawei Watch 3 exemplifies the highest standards of polishing and craftsmanship, achieving a lustrous and beautiful metallic surface that is highly comparable to those found on traditional luxury watches.

Below the proverbial bonnet of the watch face is exceptionally powerful Huawei hardware. This results in interactive and informative watch faces that can completely be customised to fit your unique tastes.

For instance, the watch face can display the phases of the moon in real time. You can rotate the moon 360 degrees to view the craters on its surface or even the distance between the moon and Earth at any time. You can also opt for a constellation watch face to compress the entire starry sky right on your wrist. Slide to view a nightscape panorama or click to get the specific constellation’s information.

The gamers out there can consider the pinball watch face to while away their spare time between meetings or when commuting on the Gautrain. The Huawei Watch 3 also features a Watch Face Market with a range of faces to choose from, including business, fashion, cartoon, fun or something more simplistic.

Of course, if you want to look beyond the sheer number of downloadable watch face templates available, then there is a DIY option for a limitless number of tweaks. This means you can personalise it with your favourite photo or even short video, including slow-motion, time-lapse or screen recordings.

More than just a pretty face

The Huawei Watch 3 runs on the new HarmonyOS 2 next-generation operating system. Think of it as the digital glue that sticks all your smart devices together to deliver you that completely integrated experience.

One of the differentiating features of the Huawei Watch 3 is the ability to use it outside of a Huawei mobile phone. You can simply activate its eSIM capabilities and send and receive phone calls and text messages. You can even mirror your phone without even needing one.

Oh yes, and let’s not forget about the all-day health management and workout-tracking capabilities of the Huawei Watch 3. Using the power of your health data, the Huawei Watch 3 helps you along your health and fitness journey. With innovations like skin temperature detection and even SpO2 detection to show your blood-oxygen level in real time, you can exercise with the confidence that your health always comes first.

But what about battery life? After all, a smartwatch is only as good as how long it can remain operational. To this end, the Huawei Watch Pro supports a five-day battery life in smart mode and 21 days in ultra-long-battery-life mode. For its part, the Huawei Watch 3 can achieve a three-day battery life in smart mode and 14 days in ultra-long-battery-life mode. This means you can wear it all day, use it continuously, and it keeps ticking to meet all your digital lifestyle needs.

The Huawei Watch 3 comes in Active and the Huawei Watch 3 Pro comes in Classic Edition, and both are available in South Africa. Purchase now — the Huawei Watch 3 costs from R7 299 and the Huawei Watch 3 Pro costs from R7 999 at the Huawei Store (online). Ts&Cs apply. Both devices are also available at Vodacom and Takealot, too.