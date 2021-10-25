Xiaomi debuts flagship 11T Pro smartphone in South Africa

Consumer electronics giant Xiaomi has debuted the 11T Pro, its flagship smartphone with excellent display, strong performance and super-fast 120W charging.

The device also features a market-leading 108-megapixel camera for unmatched performance, building on its impressive line of innovative camera technologies. The Xiaomi 11T Pro features a triple camera setup that is made up of a 108MP wide-angle, 2x telemacro and a 120-degree ultra-wide-angle, putting a film set right into the user’s hands.

Professional footage – for anyone

Moreover, in addition to powerful AI computational capabilities, 4K HDR10+ recording and more than one billion colours, the Xiaomi 11T Pro is able to optimise for brightness, colour and contrast ratios on a frame-by-frame basis. From the top professionals to amateur photographers and hobbyists, anybody can capture footage that will amaze both friends and social media followers.

Another way the Xiaomi 11T Pro boosts creativity is through its 120Hz Amoled flat display with TrueColor and 1 000 nits peak brightness, letting content jump off the screen in unparalleled brilliance. On top of that, users can enjoy smooth and seamless visuals and extreme responsiveness without compromising battery life, with 120Hz AdaptiveSync and up to 480Hz touch sampling rate.

HyperCharge brings the industry’s fastest charging speed, fully charging the phone to 100% in a previously unimagined 17 minutes

In fact, this display comes with an A+ rating from DisplayMate, an independent and trusted rating agency. To achieve a top rating, Xiaomi 11T Pro’s display has passed a battery of strict quality tests that gauge a dozen different criteria. Xiaomi 11T Pro’s screen is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus.

On the other side of the cinematic experience, audio is also important, and the Xiaomi 11T Pro comes with dedicated dual speakers that deliver the goods, featuring sound by Harman Kardon and Dolby Atmos support.

Adding to its creative powers, Audio Zoom completes the device’s content creation toolkit, allowing users to zoom in on objects both optically and audibly, while the advanced Night Mode makes the Xiaomi 11T Pro the go-to creative tool both day and night.

Fastest charging

One of the phone’s biggest benefits is that it is always on hand, boasting ultra-fast 120W Xiaomi HyperCharge. Users need never let a perfect moment slip through their fingers when their device unexpectedly runs out of power — in fact, HyperCharge brings the industry’s fastest charging speed, fully charging the phone to 100% in a previously unimagined 17 minutes.

In addition, this fast-charging technology is offered on a massive, 5 000mAh dual-cell battery, which makes for the best battery and charging technology combination that Xiaomi has brought to market.

This innovative battery technology allows for longer usage, as it will power users up from zero to 72% in a mere 10 minutes, all without overheating. And just one 10-minute charge gives users a whopping 11 hours of calling, seven hours of video playback, five hours of navigation and a full two hours of video recording at 1080p.

To ensure peace of mind, the Xiaomi 11T Pro also features 34 additional battery charging safety features, still maintains 80% battery health after a full 800 cycles and obtained the industry-leading TÜV Rheinland Safe Fast-Charge System Certification. To crown it off, the Xiaomi 11T Pro remains reliable even in severe conditions, and is able to charge in temperatures as low as -10ºC.

Under the bonnet

Users who enjoy speed and power won’t be disappointed, as the Xiaomi 11T Pro is powered by the beastly Snapdragon 888, which delivers outstanding performance for even the most demanding tasks, including power-hungry gaming. In addition, with 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage, there is more than enough memory and storage out of the box.

In terms of connectivity, the Xiaomi 11T Pro, comes with dual Sim, dual 5G standby, and supports NFC, Bluetooth 5.2 and 5G, 4G/LTE, 4G/LTE FDD, 4G/LTE TDD, 3G WCDMA and true Wi-Fi 6.

The device comes in two colours locally, meteorite grey and celestial blue. It is available for R13 999 from Vodacom outlets, TFG stores and Takealot from today.