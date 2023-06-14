Xiaomi wearables are affordable and packed with features

The world of technology is becoming increasingly connected, and wearable technology is at the vanguard of this revolution. From fitness trackers and smartwatches all the way to clothes fitted with embedded sensors, connected items are turning the way we interact with our environment, and each other, on its head.

The impact of wearable technology on our personal and business lives is already clear. These devices seamlessly integrate with our existing devices, such as tablets or smartphones, to monitor and track our health and fitness.

By harnessing the power of wearable technology, we gain access to a wealth of health-related data, including heart rate, blood pressure, temperature, calories burned, and more. Furthermore, they can act as early warning systems, alerting us to potential health issues. They can notify us when we are sleep-deprived or not eating enough, factors that significantly impact our overall wellbeing.

It seems clear that everyone should have one, but many people believe that wearables are simply not affordable. At one time this might have been the case, but today there are affordable, reliable options that are crammed full of amazing technologies.

For instance, Xiaomi has a range of wearable products that are ideal for beginners or those wanting to monitor the essentials without breaking the bank or wasting money on unnecessary frills, all the way to enthusiasts who want the best the market has to offer.

Accessible to everyone

The Redmi Smart Band 2 allows users to take control of their health and fitness, and no device on the market offers this many features at such an affordable price point. It is fitted with a spacious 1.47-inch TFT display, ensuring easy readability while users are on the move. Whether they are checking their heart rate during a run or reading messages on their way to work, the large screen enables them to access all the information they need with a simple flick of the wrist.

It’s also packed with 30+ fitness modes, including outdoor running, yogaand hiking, so users can pursue their fitness goals with precision. They can easily track their exercise duration, calories burned and heart rate at a glance. It comes with Mi Fitness App, is compatible with Strava and Apple Health, and features high-precision sensors to continuously monitor heart rate, oxygen saturation levels and sleep patterns.

Its 210mAh LiPo battery delivers up to six days of rigorous use, which can be stretched to 14 days of normal use, ensuring long-lasting performance. Charging the device is effortless, thanks to its magnetic charging port. It boasts a 5ATM water resistance rating, providing added protection in wet environments. Its ultra-thin and lightweight design not only looks stylish but also offers a comfortable fit. Finally, wearers can choose from a wide range of band faces to match their mood or personal style, enhancing the overall aesthetic appeal of the device.

Adding alerts, superior viewing

At a slightly higher price point, yet still highly accessible, the Xiaomi Smart Band 7 features a 1.62” AMOLED display that ensures effortless readability and control. Thanks to its always-on mode, users can conveniently view dates and times without the need to lift their wrists or use their fingers. The Smart Band 7 offers superior visual experiences with advanced graphic rendering and smoother animation effects, elevating both the exclusive dynamic band faces and customised ones. Each UI interface has been redesigned and enhanced, highlighting key information and numbers that are important to the specific user.

It also supports more than 110 sports modes, giving users a slew of options, enabling them to track burnt calories, monitor heart rate changes and measure workout durations more comprehensively. It also monitors heart rate throughout the day, sleeping patterns and blood oxygen saturation, but goes a step further by alerting users with vibrations if their blood oxygen level becomes too low. It too, comes with Mi Fitness App, and is compatible with STRAVA & Apple Health.

GNSS chipset features

The Redmi Watch 2 Lite takes wearables to a new level and is also ideal for home workouts, gym sessions, daily runs and even swimming training. It features a high-resolution and colourful 1.55” touch display, and features 17 professional modes to choose from, including HIIT and Yoga, offering everything users need to help keep fit, at an extremely competitive price point. It comes with nearly 100 extended workout modes to offer even more options.

It sets itself apart through its built-in GNSS chipset features for improved performance with more precise position tracking. It also includes four major global positioning systems including GPS, Glonass, Galileo and BDS.

Its all-day health monitoring has sensors for all-day heart rate, SpO2 monitoring, and sleep tracking for peace of mind, and its battery lasts up to 10 days with typical use.

Taking calls, cashless payments

Finally, the Xiaomi Watch S1 comes with 19 professional modes, including HIIT and an Elliptical machine, as well as nearly 100 extended workout modes to offer even more options. The dual-band positioning technology gives users faster positioning and much more accurate routing.

This device also offers improved battery life and goes as far as to enable Bluetooth phone calls, dual-band GPS and NFT cashless payments. It boasts an exquisite metal bezel build, multi-channel PPG bio-sensors, and even Alexa, the voice assistant. Even with all of this, its price is very accessible to most users, and like the other devices mentioned, comes with Mi Fitness App, is compatible with STRAVA and Apple Health, and more.

