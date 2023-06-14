TCS+ | Fortinet’s Gary Peel on cloud security priorities in 2023

Fortinet recently released its 2023 Cloud Security Report. The report surveyed 752 cybersecurity professionals from around the globe and across all industries to uncover the key priorities and challenges that must be addressed to empower cloud success.

To discuss the finding and related topics, Gary Peel, business development manager: cloud at Fortinet Africa, joined TechCentral’s TCS+ business technology show. He unpacked several key topics.

First up was a discussion about the current state of cloud adoption – how organisations both locally and globally are using public, private, hybrid and multi-cloud environments to drive their digital transformation, and what benefits they are experiencing as a result.

Watch this episode of TCS+ below

Peel touched on the benefits of the cloud, including how cloud computing offers more flexibility, scalability, agility, availability and business continuity for enterprises – and how it helps them improve their customer responsiveness and competitive edge.

Peel shared many of his own insights and those of the cloud security report into why cloud security is so important and also some of the security challenges in the cloud – how cybersecurity professionals are concerned about cloud security risks such as misconfiguration, data breaches, unauthorised access, malware attacks, compliance issues, and lack of visibility and control.

Subscribe to TCS+ – details below

Finally, to make these issues practical to the TechCentral audience, the discussion turned to the key priorities for cloud security – how security teams are allocating their budgets, selecting their solutions, and implementing their best practices to protect their cloud workloads and data across different cloud providers and platforms.

This all helped paint a clearer picture of the impressive capabilities of Fortinet: discovery, free skills development and training, advanced certification, architectural reviews, and consulting.

Cloud security spend is on the increase and the overall spend on secure cloud networking will surpass traditional networking by 2030. This convergence is already happening, and Fortinet prides itself in consolidating its own internal capabilities through research and development and then patenting both its endpoint detections and network security functionality to provide a more integrated ecosystem.

Watch this episode of TCS+

Listen to this episode of TCS+

If you are seeking clarity and need to understand more about the topic and what guardrails you may need to put in place, watch or listen to the interview. And don’t forget to read the Fortinet report. Follow Fortinet on Facebook, Twitter or LinkedIn, or visit www.fortinet.com for more.

Subscribe to our tech shows for free

To subscribe to any of TechCentral’s shows, including the TechCentral Show (TCS), TCS+ or Everything PC, please use the links below:

The TechCentral Show – TCS

TCS+

Everything PC

TCS+ episodes are paid for by the party concerned.

Get the latest and best South African tech news