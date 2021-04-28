Absa debuts in-app QR payments - TechCentral

Absa has joined several other banks, including Capitec and FNB, in launching the ability for clients to use its banking app to make payments using QR codes.

“Absa customers registered on the Absa mobile banking app can now scan any QR code in the market, such as Zapper, SnapScan and Pay@, and Absa will process the payments securely, without the need to download any other service provider apps,” said Absa managing executive Cowyk Fox in a statement on Wednesday.

Customers must authenticate themselves using their Absa banking app Pin code, the bank said.

“As a sign of our confidence in the security of Absa’s QR Payments, customers automatically have the security of Absa’s free digital fraud warranty, which all customers who make use of the Absa mobile banking app have access to,” Fox said.

Absa customers already have access to the recently launched Apple Pay, Garmin Pay and Fitbit Pay, as well as Samsung Pay, which was rolled out in 2018. It has also offered virtual banking cards since last year, making purchases safer for clients who use this feature. — © 2021 NewsCentral Media