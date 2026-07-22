Africa’s biggest entrepreneurship gathering heads for Cape Town

Africa’s entrepreneurial ecosystem is experiencing a period of unprecedented growth. Across the continent, founders are developing innovative solutions that address local challenges while creating opportunities for economic growth, job creation and sustainable development.

From fintech and healthcare to climate innovation and digital transformation, entrepreneurs are increasingly shaping Africa’s future. Yet one challenge remains consistent across markets: the need for stronger connections between entrepreneurs, investors, policymakers, corporates and ecosystem builders.

This is the driving force behind GEC+Africa 2026, Africa’s largest entrepreneurship gathering, taking place from 16-17 September 2026 at the Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC) under the theme Connecting Africa.

Over the past several months, the Road to GEC+Africa has travelled across the continent through a series of Regional Bootcamp and Pitch Competitions, identifying promising founders and showcasing innovative businesses that are helping transform industries and communities. The journey has already visited Botswana, Uganda, Namibia, Algeria, Ghana, Nigeria, Egypt, Kenya and Tanzania, creating momentum ahead of the continental gathering in Cape Town.

The Regional Bootcamp and Pitch Competitions have highlighted the diversity and ingenuity of African entrepreneurship.

In Ghana, Abubakar Sadick Fuseini, founder of Swiftway Shippers, impressed judges with a technology-enabled logistics platform that is simplifying cross-border trade for African businesses. Through its digital platform, Swiftway Shippers provides end-to-end freight solutions, including air and sea shipping, customs clearance and delivery, while offering real-time shipment tracking. By helping micro, small and medium enterprises and e-commerce businesses navigate international trade more efficiently, the company is addressing one of the key barriers to business growth across the continent and demonstrating how technology can unlock new opportunities for African entrepreneurs.

In Uganda, Munyasa Hellen, founder of Helton Traders Limited , emerged as a standout entrepreneur with an innovative business that transforms plastic bottle waste into eco-friendly sewing threads. The venture demonstrates how entrepreneurship can address environmental challenges while creating economic opportunities, turning waste into a valuable resource for local industries and communities.

Across other participating countries, entrepreneurs have presented solutions focused on agriculture, financial technology, healthcare, manufacturing, digital services and climate resilience. While the sectors differ, the underlying story remains the same: African entrepreneurs are building scalable businesses that solve real-world problems and create meaningful impact.

The competitions have also revealed a growing appetite among founders to expand beyond their local markets. Increasingly, entrepreneurs are looking for opportunities to access new customers, attract investment and build strategic partnerships across borders.

As Africa’s start-up ecosystem matures, collaboration is becoming just as important as innovation

As Africa’s start-up ecosystem matures, collaboration is becoming just as important as innovation.

Many entrepreneurs possess the ideas and determination needed to grow successful businesses but often face barriers when it comes to accessing capital, mentorship, market opportunities and strategic networks. Events that bring together key stakeholders from across the entrepreneurial ecosystem play a critical role in addressing these challenges.

Through its regional activities and flagship congress, GEC+Africa continues to create opportunities for meaningful engagement between founders, investors, policymakers, development organisations and corporate leaders.

Final stop: South Africa

The Road to GEC+Africa now reaches its final stop: South Africa.

Applications are currently open for the GEC+Africa 2026 South Africa Regional Bootcamp and Pitch Competition, offering entrepreneurs the opportunity to showcase their businesses on a continental platform while connecting with investors, industry experts and fellow founders.

The competition serves as a gateway to the broader GEC+Africa experience.

As the final regional competition before the September congress, South Africa’s edition is expected to attract some of the country’s most innovative start-ups and high-growth businesses.

South African entrepreneurs interested in participating can submit their applications through the GEC+Africa Regional Bootcamp and Pitch Competition portal.

The culmination of this continental journey will take place in Cape Town, where more than 2 000 delegates from more than 43 African countries are expected to gather for GEC+Africa 2026.

The two-day congress will provide a platform for dialogue, collaboration and action around entrepreneurship, innovation and economic growth. Delegates will have access to keynote discussions, networking opportunities, start-up showcases, investor engagements and conversations focused on shaping the future of entrepreneurship across Africa.

For entrepreneurs, the congress presents an opportunity to gain visibility, explore new partnerships and connect with potential investors. For investors and corporate leaders, it offers access to emerging businesses and innovation opportunities from across the continent. Policymakers and ecosystem builders will also have the opportunity to engage in discussions aimed at strengthening entrepreneurial ecosystems and enabling business growth.

It’s your turn

At a time when entrepreneurship is increasingly recognised as a key driver of economic transformation, platforms that connect stakeholders across sectors and geographies have never been more important.

The Road to GEC+Africa has already uncovered inspiring founders and ground-breaking businesses from across Africa, who have demonstrated the creativity, resilience and ambition that continue to define Africa’s entrepreneurial landscape.

It’s your turn: whether you are seeking investment opportunities, looking to expand your network, exploring partnerships or simply interested in the future of African entrepreneurship, register for GEC+Africa 2026 and be part of the conversations shaping the continent’s next chapter. Connect on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram or X.