All the streaming video services available in South Africa

South Africans are spoilt for choice when it comes to streaming video services. Most South Africans know about the majors, like Netflix and Showmax, but there are plenty of others – at least 18 in total, excluding religious offerings, by TechCentral’s count.

So, the publication decided to put together a comprehensive list what’s available – complete with pricing. You might be surprised by just how much there is on offer. Are we missing any? If so, please leave a comment below.

DStv streaming

DStv’s streaming offering, previously known as DStv Now, is provided by the biggest broadcaster in South Africa, the JSE-listed MultiChoice Group, which also owns brands such as M-Net, SuperSport and Showmax.

DStv streaming allows users to access live television and on-demand content from a variety of channels, including sports, movies and news.

Users can watch on a variety of devices, including smart TVs, the company’s own DStv Streama box, mobile phones, tablets and Web browsers.

Additionally, DStv offers a catch-up service for some channels, meaning that users can watch shows that have already aired. It also offers a cloud-based DVR service that allows users to record shows and watch them later.

Subscription options available are:

EasyView: 25+ channels for R29/month

25+ channels for R29/month Access: 66+ channels for R99/month

66+ channels for R99/month Family: 75+ channels for R269/month

75+ channels for R269/month Compact: 100+ channels for R369/month

100+ channels for R369/month Compact Plus: 115+ channels for R469/month

115+ channels for R469/month Premium: 135+ channels for R699/month

Streams are available in up to 1080p resolution. There are no trials offered.

Showmax and Showmax Pro

Also owned by MultiChoice, Showmax is an Internet-based subscription video-on-demand service with various tiers on offer. It offers a wide variety of TV shows and movies, both international and local (including original content), as well as live sports and news. One big attraction is that the platform carries many shows from popular US cable TV provider HBO.

Showmax is available on multiple platforms, including smartphones, tablets, smart TVs and gaming consoles. Showmax allows users to download shows and watch them later. With Showmax, users can consume content on multiple devices, create personalised watchlists and pick up where they left off on any device. It also offers a free trial before subscribing of 14 days.

Popular content includes The Last of Us, Billions, The First Lady, Ronja, The Robber’s Daughter, The Cleaning Lady, Gossip Girl and Top Gun Maverick.

Showmax prices start at R39 for a mobile tier on one device. A standard tier costs R99 and can be streamed on two devices at the same time.

Then there’s the pricier Showmax Pro, which combines the Showmax entertainment selection with music channels, news and live sports provided by sister company SuperSport.

Both Showmax and Showmax Pro offer quality of up to 720p, though Showmax Pro did live-stream the 2022 Fifa World Cup in 4K and more 4K content is likely to be launched soon.

Showmax Pro starts at R199/month (normal price: R225/month) for the mobile-only version, while the full version goes for R299/month (normal price: R349/month).

SABC+

The SABC recently took over the TelkomOne streaming service and rebranded it as SABC+. Registered users get free access to channels including SABC1, SABC2 and SABC3, and don’t need a television licence to sign up. There’s also the SABC sports channel, the broadcaster’s 24-hour news channel and 19 radio stations. SABC+ offers AMP, which provides access to additional content on demand. AMP is R7 daily, R17 for a weekend, R19 for a week or R49 monthly. Each tier includes a Telkom data bundle.

Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video is a paid subscription service offered by Amazon.com. It has a variety of movies and TV shows, including The Rig, Shotgun Wedding, Carnival Row, Clarkson’s Farm, Daisy Jones & The Six, How to Date Billy Walsh, Fifteen Love, Good Omens, Wilderness and The Power. Streams are available in up to 4K. There is a seven-day free trial, and the service costs R79/month.

Netflix

Netflix is the Big Daddy of streaming services, offering a wide variety of TV shows, movies, anime and documentaries. Netflix can be used on smart TVs, gaming consoles, smartphones, tablets and more. It is known for its original content, including shows such as Stranger Things, The Crown, Narcos and Orange is the New Black. Streams are available in up to 4K. There is no free trial, and the service costs between R49 and R199 (depending on package chosen) per month:

Mobile only on one phone or tablet at a time: R49/month

Basic, only one device at a time, and not in full HD: R99/month

Standard, on two devices at once, at 1080p HD: R159/month

Premium, on four devices at once, at up to 4K: R199/month

Disney+

Owned by Walt Disney Co, Disney+ is a leading rival to Netflix globally. It offers a wide variety of content, including movies, TV shows and original programming from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars and National Geographic. It also includes access to a vast library of classic films and television shows. Disney+ was launched in South Africa last year. Users can access it on a variety of devices, including smart TVs, gaming consoles, smartphones, tablets and Web browsers.

Disney fans can choose between an annual subscription, which costs R1 190/year, or a monthly subscription at R119.

Apple TV+

Apple TV+ offers original programming and features a wide variety of genres, including drama, comedy and documentaries. It’s available on Apple devices, naturally, but also on selected smart TVs and gaming consoles. Apple TV+ is ad-free and offers a minimum seven-day trial, after which it’s charged for on a monthly basis. Popular shows include Severance, Shining Girls, Slow Horses and Ted Lasso. If you buy certain Apple devices, you get three months of Apple TV+ for free. A subscription costs R125/month.

BritBox

BritBox is a streaming service that offers a wide variety of British television shows and movies. A joint venture between the BBC and ITV, two of the most prominent broadcasters in the UK, it provides content from both broadcasters as well as programming from other British networks and production companies. The content includes a mix of classic and contemporary shows, from dramas and comedies to crime dramas, soaps and documentaries. It also includes some original content made exclusively for the platform. BritBox is available on various devices such as smart TVs, streaming devices, mobile devices and Web browsers. It’s available in 4K on Samsung smart TVs, while other platforms get up to 1080p. BritBox costs R100/month or R1 000/year.

VIU

VIU is a streaming service that offers a wide variety of Asian television shows and movies. It is owned by PCCW Media Group, which is a subsidiary of PCCW, a Hong Kong-based telecommunications and media company.

The service offers a mix of Asian content, including drama series, variety shows and movies from countries such as South Korea, Japan, China and Taiwan. It also offers some exclusive content and original programming made specifically for the platform.

VIU also providers content from the SABC and e.tv, with the likes of 7 De Laan from the SABC and Scandal! from e.tv on offer. It has an ad-supported free tier. A premium, ad-free tier costs R69/month.

eVOD

A video-on-demand platform developed by eMedia Holdings, the parent of e.tv and eNCA, eVOD offers everything from locally produced dramas and movies to Afrikaans drama series and documentaries. It provides daily (R5 for 24 hours), weekly (R15) and monthly (R30) subscriptions that give access to all content. There is no free trial. Video quality is up to 720p resolution.

Crunchyroll

Crunchyroll is a streaming service that specialises in anime and manga. It was founded in 2006 and is now one of the largest anime streaming platforms in the world. It offers a wide variety of anime content, including both subtitled and dubbed versions of popular and lesser-known series. It also offers a selection of live-action Asian dramas, manga and other Asian content.

The service is available on various devices such as smart TVs, streaming devices, mobile devices and Web browsers. There’s a free, ad-supported tier and a premium version with no ads and access to exclusive content. Pricing starts at R39/month for one device, or R49/month (R490/year), which gives users access to four devices and offline viewing. Streams are available in up to 1080p.

MUBI

MUBI specialises in curated, independent and arthouse films. It was founded in 2007 and is available in over 190 countries. It offers a rotating selection of films, with a new film added to the library every day and an older one removed. This approach is designed to encourage subscribers to watch films they may have missed and to create a sense of community around the films being shown.

It has a library of more than 30 000 films, including cult movies and festival favourites. MUBI is available on various devices such as smart TVs, streaming devices, mobile devices and Web browsers. It streams in up to 4K resolution.

MUBI is a subscription-based service and has a seven-day trial. It’s also available on a pay-per-view basis. MUBI starts at R119/month, or can be bought for a year at R960.

CuriosityStream

CuriosityStream specialises in educational and documentary content. It was founded in 2015 by John Hendricks, who also founded the Discovery Channel. It offers a wide variety of content, including documentaries, series and films on science, technology, history and nature. It has a collection of original programming, too, and covers a wide range of topics, from space exploration and technology advancements to the history of art and human civilisation.

It is available on various devices such as smart TVs, mobile phones, tablets and Web browsers. It offers a seven-day free trial, after which it costs from US$3/month, or $70 annually.

YouTube Premium

YouTube’s premium tier removes those annoying ads on the Google-owned platform and gives users background play (on mobile devices) and access to YouTube Originals content. Additionally, users can also download videos for offline playback and they get access to YouTube Music Premium (which on its own usually costs R60/month). It is available for purchase as a standalone service or bundled with YouTube Music Premium. YouTube Premium has a one-month free trial, then costs R72/month.

Dekkoo

Dekkoo specialises in a wide selection of LGBTQ+ content. It offers a variety of original series, movies and documentaries that focus on the gay community and their experiences. It features a wide variety of genres and styles of content, including drama, comedy and romance. Dekkoo is available on a variety of platforms, including Web browsers, iOS and Android devices, Apple TV, Roku, and Amazon Fire TV. It’s R146/month after a three-day trial. It supports up to 4K streaming.

Eros Now

Eros Now is an Indian streaming service that offers a wide variety of Bollywood and regional Indian content. The service launched in 2012 and is owned by Eros International, one of the largest Indian media and entertainment companies. The service includes a wide variety of content, including Bollywood movies, music videos, TV shows and original Web series.

Eros Now is available on a variety of platforms, including Web browsers, iOS and Android devices, smart TVs, and gaming consoles. It also offers a free version and a premium version with additional features like 1080p streaming, offline viewing and ad-free streaming. Pricing starts at R40/month. It’s also available for R80 quarterly or R400 annually.

KweliTV

KweliTV is aimed at people of colour and offers original series, movies, documentaries and other content that features diverse perspectives, stories and cultures. Its content is curated with the intention of showcasing a wide range of voices and stories that are not often represented in mainstream media.

KweliTV is available on Web browsers, iOS and Android devices, and smart TVs. It has a free version and a premium tier with offline viewing and ad-free streaming. Content includes drama, comedy and reality series as well as documentaries. KweliTV costs $6/month, or $50/year for a standard subscription. 1080p is the maximum streaming quality.

Films for Action

Films for Action is a website and online community that aims to inspire and educate people on important social and environmental issues. It hosts a large collection of documentaries, short films and videos on topics such as social justice, environmental sustainability and alternative media. The organisation also provides resources and tools for individuals and groups to take action on these issues. There is an active website and social media presence, and the company also hosts events, webinars and workshops. Films for Action is a non-profit and crowdfunded organisation. It’s free to watch and offers up to 1080p streaming.

Documentary+

Documentary+ includes a mix of feature-length titles and short-form programmes from both renowned directors and up-and-coming filmmakers. Documentary+ features a range of doccies in categories such as music, politics, culture, true crime, science and nature, icons, sports, comedy, and cults. The streaming platform houses everything from Academy Award-winning films to festival favourites. Documentary+ is free – you don’t even need to create an account or log in. — (c) 2023 NewsCentral Media