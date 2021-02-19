Anton Herbst takes reins at Tarsus from Miles Crisp - TechCentral

Tarsus Technology Group, the ICT distributor that is currently the subject of a takeover bid by Alviva Technology Holdings — the parent of Axiz and Pinnacle — has appointed Anton Herbst as its new CEO.

The appointment of Herbst, a Tarsus veteran who started his career at the company when it was still known as MB Technologies, comes after the resignation of Miles Crisp as CEO. Herbst will take the reins on 1 March.

Between 2001 and 2011, Herbst was MD of Advanced Channel Technologies, a company within the Tarsus group that focused on the distribution of printer consumables and accessories.

After a short stint elsewhere, Herbst rejoined Tarsus Technology Group in July 2013 as CEO of Tarsus Distribution and served as a member of the main board.

He assumed responsibility for group strategy and innovation in 2014 and was appointed CEO of Tarsus On Demand in 2016. Herbst will continue to hold the position of Tarsus On Demand CEO, in addition to his new role.

Earlier this month, Tarsus announced the resignation of both Crisp and financial director Joanne Tanner amid the R185-million takeover bid by Alviva. The acquisition is now awaiting approval from the Competition Commission.

