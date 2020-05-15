Apple acquires virtual reality firm NextVR - TechCentral

Apple confirmed it acquired NextVR, a start-up that provides sports and other content for virtual-reality headsets.

The acquisition may help Apple’s development of VR and AR headsets with accompanying software and content.

NextVR supplies content to several existing VR headsets, including Facebook’s Oculus and devices from Sony, HTC and Lenovo.

The start-up has expertise in live streaming in virtual reality, which could also be useful for live concerts and games

NextVR has deals with sports leagues including the US National Basketball Association and entertainment networks such as Fox Sports.

The Newport Beach, California-based start-up officially shut down this week, saying on its website that it is “heading in a new direction”. Apple said it buys smaller technology companies from time to time, and generally does not discuss its purpose or plans. It didn’t disclose a purchase price, but website 9to5Mac reported in April that Apple was in talks to buy NextVR for about US$100-million.

The deal is at least the third for Apple this year, following the purchase of Voysis, an Irish start-up that focuses on voice technology, and Dark Sky, a popular weather app. — (c) 2020 Bloomberg LP