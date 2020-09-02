Audi Connect is coming to South Africa - TechCentral

Volkswagen-owned car maker Audi will launch its Audi Connect technology in South Africa this year with the introduction of the new A4 sedan next month.

“The technology brings real-time online connectivity to the driving experience with a host of features linking the car, driver and environment via the smartphone,” Audi said in a statement on Wednesday. “With completely integrated in-car connectivity, the new Audi A4 becomes a digitally connected hub for the driver.”

Audi Connect offers a range of infotainment, entertainment, remote safety and service functions, it said. The technology integrates online connectivity with the vehicle to provide real-time information and multiple digital functions.

It works by delivering Internet services to the car via an embedded Sim (installed in the vehicle) and used through the myAudi app.

When inside the vehicle, the Audi MMI (multimedia interface) and Audi virtual cockpit become the mechanic of use.

“The myAudi app is the central nervous system for Audi Connect and allows digital access to the vehicle, anywhere and at any time. It is through this point that the driver can access important vehicle information, manage data and configure and set up certain services,” the company explained.

Real-time information

“At any time and from anywhere, the driver will be able to call up real-time information about the vehicle and keep an eye on the fuel level, range, service appointments, warning messages and other functions.”

A few of the infotainment and “Car2X” services of Audi Connect include:

Infotainment services, offering real-time information for navigation and infotainment. Live and integrated Google Earth navigation and traffic information allow the driver to plan trips through the myAudi app and send destinations and routes directly to the vehicle. Live information around points of interest, traffic information and weather updates are also included.

Safety and services features, which support the driver in the event of damage, breakdown or minor accidents. Notification of when a service is due is also integrated.

Security and convenience services, which include remote functions (model dependent) that network the vehicle with the smartphone. This allows the vehicle to be protected against unauthorised access, giving the driver control of selected vehicle functions using the myAudi app. A vehicle status report for information such as oil or fuel levels, mileage, or service intervals can be viewed on the smartphone.

Audi Connect will be rolled out across the car maker’s model range in South Africa from the fourth quarter of 2020, with the exception of the Audi Q2, TT and R8. — © 2020 NewsCentral Media