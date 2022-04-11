Ava Cyber rebrands as Qush, targets leadership in data loss protection

Ava Cyber has rebranded as Qush as it looks to become the global market leader in data loss protection, a market that is projected to reach revenues of US$3.5-billion by 2025. Customers across the globe are leveraging the power of Qush’s software to reduce insider threats and protect their IP and their sensitive commercial, financial and personnel data.

Originally established as Ava Reveal in 2016, Qush’s flagship data loss protection product has received a very strong reception in the marketplace since its launch with exponential customer growth across the world, including several Fortune 500 companies.

Beyond its established position in the UK, Europe and the US, over the past 12 months Qush Reveal has expanded into key global markets including New Zealand, the United Arab Emirates, South Africa and Singapore, and has built partnerships worldwide.

We have demonstrated our product has significant traction in every market we enter

Qush Reveal was also featured in the Gartner Data Loss Protection market guide in 2021, winning acclaim for its strong protection across data types and environments, reducing human attack surface through real-time employee education, feedback and preventive measures as needed. Its solution is targeted at preventing the 90% of cybersecurity incidents involving employees — especially in the hybrid world of work where employees create, manipulate and share data dynamically, across endless channels.

Fredrik Halvorsen, chairman of Qush said: “We are hugely excited to rebrand as Qush as we become a standalone company pursuing our significant opportunity to lead the global data loss protection market. We have demonstrated our product has significant traction in every market we enter, having proven itself within the industry as being cost-effective, sophisticated and easy to deploy — in a short amount of time.

“This means we launch Qush with a large and engaged customer base, proven revenues, and recognition from the security community. As a standalone business with a singular strategic focus, we will be able to double down on this success, helping as many organisations as possible to protect their data, business and staff in the modern digital realm.”

About Qush

Qush helps organisations to discover risks, educate employees, enforce policies and prevent data loss. Its flagship data loss protection solution, Qush Reveal, is targeted at the 90% of cyberattacks that involve a human attack vector and haven’t been stopped by traditional security solutions. Qush is a human-centric solution that learns, adapts to and strengthens the individual user. Whether the employee is working on the corporate network or at home, Qush can make sense of unstructured data across platforms, tools and networks to get the whole picture of what normal behaviour looks like and identify malicious actions.