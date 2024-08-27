How Avast can protect you from malvertising, tech support scams and more

Safeguarding yourself from online threats has become increasingly complex. The proliferation of sophisticated scams and malicious activities poses significant risks, particularly as cybercriminals refine their tactics.

This comprehensive guide explores how Avast products can address some of the most pressing online dangers today, including malvertising, tech support scams, online grooming and more, while offering practical steps to enhance your online safety.

The escalating threat of malvertising

Malvertising, or malicious advertising, has emerged as a particularly pernicious threat. Cybercriminals use deceptive ads to distribute malware and steal information, exploiting legitimate advertising networks to spread their malicious content. According to Avast’s Q1 2024 Threat Report, platforms like YouTube have seen a surge in malvertising incidents.

Malvertising can manifest in several ways, including phishing campaigns targeting content creators, compromised video descriptions and deepfake videos designed to deceive users. These tactics involve creating ads or content that appear legitimate but are intended to trick users into downloading malware or divulging personal information.

Avast solutions for malvertising

Avast Premium Security includes real-time protection that blocks malicious ads before they can cause harm. It scans and blocks harmful content to ensure users are shielded from malvertising threats. The Ad Blocker filters out intrusive and potentially harmful ads, reducing the risk of falling victim to malvertising. The Behaviour Shield monitors and blocks suspicious activities in real time, preventing malicious ads from downloading malware or engaging in harmful behaviour.

Tips for avoiding malvertising:

Protecting yourself from tech support scams

Tech support scams exploit individuals’ lack of technical knowledge, often targeting older adults. Scammers impersonate legitimate tech support representatives to gain access to personal information or financial resources. According to the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Centre (IC3), older adults are particularly vulnerable, with significant financial losses reported.

Avast solutions for tech support scams

Avast Cleanup optimises system performance and removes potentially unwanted programs that scammers may use to gain access. Avast Premium Security offers a comprehensive suite of tools, including a firewall and e-mail protection, to prevent unauthorised access and alert users to potential scams. Avast Threat Intelligence detects and alerts users to suspicious activities or attempts to exploit system vulnerabilities.

Tips for protection:

Safeguarding the elderly

The increase in digital adoption among older adults, accelerated by the Covid-19 pandemic, has heightened their vulnerability to online scams. Seniors are increasingly using the internet for communication, banking and medical care, making them targets for various types of fraud.

Avast solutions for protecting seniors

Avast Premium Security provides robust protection against phishing attacks and malware, commonly used in scams targeting older adults. Avast SafeZone Browser offers a secure browsing environment, crucial for protecting sensitive information during online transactions. Avast Family Protection manages and monitors online activity, offering peace of mind for families concerned about their loved ones’ digital safety.

Tips for protection:

Protecting university students from scams

University students are frequent targets for various online scams, including bursary fraud, employment scams and apartment rental fraud. These scams can be financially damaging, particularly for students managing tight budgets.

Avast solutions for university students

Avast Premium Security provides comprehensive protection against phishing scams and fraudulent websites, helping students avoid scams related to bursaries and job offers. Avast SecureLine VPN protects students from risks associated with public Wi-Fi networks. Avast AntiTrack shields users from tracking and data collection by malicious entities, ensuring personal information is kept secure.

Tips for students:

Addressing online grooming

Online grooming involves adults building emotional connections with children online to exploit or abuse them. The rise of sophisticated online interactions and digital communication platforms has exacerbated this issue.

Avast solutions for addressing online grooming

Avast Premium Security provides real-time protection against malicious content and suspicious online activity. Avast Family Protection includes parental controls and monitoring features to manage and monitor children’s online interactions. Avast SafeZone Browser offers a secure environment for children to browse the web.

Tips for protection:

What to do if grooming is suspected:

Conclusion

The digital landscape presents numerous threats that require vigilant and proactive measures. Avast products offer robust solutions to address a range of online dangers, including malvertising, tech support scams and online grooming.

By leveraging Avast’s comprehensive suite of cybersecurity tools, you can significantly enhance your online safety and protect yourself and your loved ones from evolving threats. Staying informed and utilising these advanced security solutions will help you navigate the complex world of online threats more effectively.

About Avert IT Distribution

When you partner with AvertITD, you invest in your own success and growth. This world-class distributor offers a superior range of cybersecurity solutions to protect your clients and your reputation.

AvertITD was established in 2004 and has continued to grow, evolve and develop since then. The company has partners across Africa and the Middle East and it prioritises accountability, integrity and commitment so that these qualities and principles infuse everything that you then offer to your customers as a reseller.

To quote Adriaan Meyntjes, CEO of Avert IT Distribution: “Avert IT Distribution is built on a strong foundation of communication and support to our partners. We are committed to maintaining clear and open communication channels, which allows us to build long-lasting relationships and provide our partners with a robust support structure, empowering them to assist their clients effectively and efficiently.”

To become an AvertITD reseller, complete this form or contact sales on +27(0)10 007 4430 (Johannesburg) or +27(0)21 007 2655 (Cape Town), or e-mail [email protected].

About Gen

Gen is a global company dedicated to powering digital freedom with a family of trusted brands including Norton, Avast, LifeLock, Avira, AVG, ReputationDefender and CCleaner. Our trust-based solutions help protect nearly 500 million users in more than 150 countries.

