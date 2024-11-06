Safeguarding your privacy: app permissions, Avast and AVG this summer

As any experienced traveller knows, holidays often lead to a flurry of app downloads – whether it’s for in-flight entertainment, hotel check-ins or accessing tickets for events. However, many of these travel apps may continue to collect data from your device long after your trip has ended, raising privacy concerns.

To help safeguard your data from potential breaches or misuse, let’s take a closer look at some popular travel apps available in South Africa and across Africa, the types of data they collect, and how you can mitigate security risks. Additionally, we’ll explore how tools like Avast and AVG can enhance your protection.

Popular travel apps in South Africa and Africa

Airbnb: Widely used for booking accommodations, Airbnb requires a government-issued ID or passport for account verification and collects a range of personal data.

How to limit data collection

Apps like Airbnb, Travelstart and Expedia typically function similarly, so it’s crucial to restrict the information they can access. Here are some tips:

Adjust location permissions: Change settings to allow location access only “while using” the app rather than “always”.

Change settings to allow location access only “while using” the app rather than “always”. Avoid linking social media: Use your e-mail to log in instead of connecting social accounts.

Use your e-mail to log in instead of connecting social accounts. Use a VPN: This can help mask your IP address.

AI integration and smart travel assistants

Many travel apps now incorporate AI to improve user experience. While this can enhance convenience, it often means collecting even more personal information, such as preferences and behavioural data. Be mindful of these permissions and adjust them to suit your comfort level:

Review permissions regularly: Check app permissions frequently, especially for those with AI features, and limit access as much as possible.

Check app permissions frequently, especially for those with AI features, and limit access as much as possible. Keep software updated: Ensure your apps and devices are up to date for the latest privacy protections.

Maps (Google Maps, Apple Maps, Waze, etc)

Map apps are essential for travellers, but they come with their own privacy considerations. Most map services save your location data, search queries and sometimes even your travel history. To limit their access:

Set location permissions: Choose “while using” or “only while using the app” to restrict location access.

Choose “while using” or “only while using the app” to restrict location access. Clear history: Regularly delete your search and location history in the app’s settings.

How Avast and AVG can help

Using antivirus solutions like Avast and AVG can provide an extra layer of protection for your data:

Comprehensive security features: Both Avast and AVG offer robust antivirus protection, shielding your devices from malware and other online threats that can compromise your personal information.

Travel without compromising privacy

If your favourite app isn’t listed here, don’t worry. Most travel apps operate similarly. You can enhance your privacy by following these general guidelines:

Opt out of unnecessary data collection: Always choose to opt out when possible.

Always choose to opt out when possible. Be strategic about app use: Limit app usage in situations where you can’t opt out of data collection.

Limit app usage in situations where you can’t opt out of data collection. Delete unused apps: Remove any single-use apps once your travel needs are fulfilled to prevent ongoing data collection.

By staying proactive about app permissions and using tools like Avast and AVG for added security, you can enjoy a safer and more secure travel experience this summer. Safe travels!

