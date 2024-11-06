Revolutionising tourism and hospitality: the power of secure self-service solutions

The travel and tourism industry could undergo a significant transformation as secure self-service solutions become integral to enhanced traveller or guest experiences and operational efficiency.

“Travellers could benefit from far greater convenience while simultaneously enabling travel industry providers – from agents and booking portals to airlines, accommodation providers and tour operators – to operate far more efficiently,” says Grahame Saunders, GM: Identity Solutions at NEC XON.

Saunders says biometrics-driven self-service kiosks, in particular, are reshaping the landscape of hospitality, offering unprecedented convenience, security and customisation.

Frequent travellers want the option to handle things themselves. Kiosks allow them to do just that

“Frequent travellers want the option to handle things themselves,” says Saunders. “Kiosks allow them to do just that – swiftly and securely.”

For example, after long flights and layovers, the last thing a traveller wants is to stand in another queue at the hotel. Secure self-service kiosks offer a seamless alternative, allowing guests to handle their own check-in process quickly and efficiently. These kiosks can scan passports, perform biometric verifications and process payments, offering frequent travellers the choice to bypass traditional reception desks entirely.

Secure and efficient – and there’s more

Biometric authentication at hotel kiosks adds an extra layer of security, reducing the risk of identity theft and ensuring that only authorised individuals gain access to rooms and amenities.

For example, guests can receive room keys via smart cards or mobile apps, allowing for keyless entry – further enhancing security. These systems also streamline checkout processes, allowing guests to view their accounts, settle bills and receive receipts via e-mail, all from the convenience of the kiosk.

But self-service solutions are not limited to hotel check-ins, Saunders explains. “These kiosks can be deployed in various settings. Travellers could check in to their hotels at airport baggage claim areas while waiting for their luggage to be unloaded. They can also be deployed to tourist hotspots, allowing travellers to book amenities like watersports or fishing trips without standing in line.” The ability to customise kiosks to meet the specific needs of different tourism and hospitality businesses ensures that each implementation is tailored for maximum impact.

Addressing challenges and ensuring accessibility

While the adoption of self-service kiosks offers numerous benefits, businesses must also address potential challenges, such as ensuring data security and making kiosks accessible to all guests, including those with disabilities.

From a provider perspective, the use of biometrics can obtain identifying data to help mitigate issues like guests absconding or property damage, potentially saving hotels significant costs over time. “Our solutions are designed with these considerations in mind, featuring robust encryption, opt-in processes for data collection and user-friendly interfaces,” says Saunders.

By sharing costs and resources, businesses can implement self-service solutions that benefit both the hospitality sector and its customers. Moreover, these kiosks can serve as marketing platforms, offering advertising space and push notifications for upselling services directly to guests’ mobile devices.

The integration of biometrics-driven self-service infrastructure in the tourism and hospitality industry represents a significant leap forward. By enhancing convenience, security and efficiency, these systems are set to revolutionise the way businesses operate and interact with their guests.

“The future of travel and hospitality is not just about moving people from one place to another – it’s about creating seamless, secure and personalised experiences at every touchpoint,” Saunders says.

About NEC XON

NEC XON is a leading African integrator of ICT solutions and part of NEC, a Japanese global company. NEC XON has operated in Africa since 1963 and delivers communications, energy, safety, security and digital solutions. It co-creates social value through innovation to help overcome serious societal challenges. The organisation operates in 54 African countries and has a footprint in 16 of them. Regional headquarters are located in South, East and West Africa. NEC XON is a level 1-certified broad-based black economic empowerment business. Discover more at www.nec.xon.co.za.

Read more articles by NEC XON on TechCentral

This promoted content was paid for by the party concerned

Don’t miss: