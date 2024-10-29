NEC XON supplies gear to keep Ugandan networks running

ATC has selected equipment provided by NEC XON to ensure constant visibility of key tower infrastructure so that Ugandans have reliable access to critical internet services through their chosen carriers.

ATC, which possesses an extensive network of tower infrastructure across Uganda, leases space to major carriers like MTN. The network, supporting millions of users, must always remain operational.

NEC XON provides robust hardware, including remote terminal units (RTUs), while ATC manages the software component. NEC XON’s vendor-agnostic hardware was extensively tested and approved alongside the previous incumbent’s RTU, which had been in use for 12 years.

ATC needs constant remote and comprehensive visibility of all tower sites. Tower companies can face high operating costs to ensure sites remain operational, and a reliable RTU ensures visibility and up-to-the-minute live data.

Critical factors involved in managing these tower sites include:

Power, including understanding which power source is in use;

Knowing when to refuel diesel generators at tower sites;

Knowing what expertise is needed at a site;

Visibility and timeous reporting of faults; and

Maintaining a workforce to meet service-level agreements with carriers;

Understanding equipment failures through smart meters, sensors and internet-of-things technology with effective bidirectional communication; and

A remote monitoring system to optimise costs and improve preventive maintenance.

Using NEC XON’s units, ATC can view and collect data, measure fuel consumption and determine whether a site is powered by solar, generator or fuel. This capability enables proactive site management and maintenance, helping, in some cases, ATC pre-empt and address outages before they occur.

Hundreds of sites

NEC XON provides RTUs manufactured in Poland. NEC XON’s hardware can integrate with any supplier, offering significant advantages for customers like ATC that prefer not to be restricted to a single vendor.

“Phase 1 was awarded in June 2021, with roll-out starting in December of that year,” said Tracey Townshend, key accounts executive at NEC XON. “Hundreds of sites have been implemented,” she said. The NEC XON-supplied equipment has proven so effective that ATC is now testing the units in Nigeria.

About NEC XON

NEC XON is a leading African integrator of ICT solutions and part of NEC, a Japanese global company. NEC XON has operated in Africa since 1963 and delivers communications, energy, safety, security and digital solutions. It co-creates social value through innovation to help overcome serious societal challenges. The organisation operates in 54 African countries and has a footprint in 16 of them. Regional headquarters are located in South, East and West Africa. NEC XON is a level 1-certified broad-based black economic empowerment business. Discover more at www.nec.xon.co.za.

Read more articles by NEC XON on TechCentral

This promoted content was paid for by the party concerned

Don’t miss: