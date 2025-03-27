NEC makes history with first TIP Gold Badge for optical network software

NEC Corporation has made history as the first company to earn the Telecom Infra Project (TIP) Phoenix Gold Badge for its innovative Network Operating System (NOS) software, designed to run on whitebox optical transponders. The Gold Badge is a mark of excellence for solutions that meet TIP’s rigorous standards for commercial deployment.

MTN, one of Africa’s largest mobile network operators, helped to meet the Gold Badge requirements through the execution of testing and report submission, which demonstrated NOS’s commercial viability in the optical transport market. By leveraging open-source technology, NOS simplifies the deployment of flexible, carrier-grade optical networks while enabling cost savings and promoting innovation.

Real-world impact: faster, more affordable connectivity

NOS was successfully tested in MTN’s optical network across key routes in South Africa, delivering 400G transmission and seamless compatibility with existing systems. These tests, conducted in partnership with NEC subsidiary NEC XON highlighted the real-world benefits of NEC’s technology for network operators like MTN.

NEC XON was responsible for the installation of equipment and system integration for these field tests. NOS has also been deployed in NTT Communications’ internal networks, demonstrating its global appeal.

Phoenix 400G connectivity marks a significant milestone in our journey towards delivering reliable and scalable network solutions

“At MTN, we are proud to have hosted the testing of this breakthrough technology. Phoenix 400G connectivity marks a significant milestone in our journey towards delivering reliable and scalable network solutions. This achievement will allow us to deploy our optical network connectivity solutions quicker and more flexibly because of its open and disaggregated nature,” said Lloyd Mphahlele, GM of transport and OSS tools in group technology at MTN.

Anthony Laing, GM of networking at NEC XON, added: “Open networking is transforming the industry by reducing costs and fostering innovation. We are proud to support NEC and MTN in this achievement, which empowers operators like MTN to deliver affordable connectivity across Africa. This milestone recognises NEC’s leadership in creating open, scalable and cost-effective solutions for optical transport networks, paving the way for network operators to adopt future-ready technology.”

A collaborative journey towards open networks

The Phoenix initiative, driven by TIP’s Open Optical and Packet Transport (OOPT) Group, focuses on creating open, disaggregated optical and IP networks. Members include leading operators such as NTT, Vodafone, Deutsche Telekom and MTN. NEC’s success reflects close collaboration with TIP and partners to develop practical solutions that meet the needs of modern networks.

“We are thrilled to be the world’s first vendor to receive the Gold Badge in the field of NOS for optical transponders. We have developed an understanding of TIP’s stringent requirements through our experience with field tests and ongoing collaboration with TIP, enabling us to earn this badge,” said So Sato, senior director of the network solutions business division at NEC Corporation. “We place great importance on our ties with TIP and the network operators participating in these activities, and remain committed to strengthening these relationships and contributing to the development of open solutions for the optical transport market.”

About NEC XON

NEC XON is a leading African integrator of ICT solutions and part of NEC, a Japanese global company. NEC XON has operated in Africa since 1963 and delivers communications, energy, safety, security and digital solutions. It co-creates social value through innovation to help overcome serious societal challenges. The organisation operates in 54 African countries and has a footprint in 16 of them. Regional headquarters are located in South, East and West Africa. NEC XON is a level 1-certified broad-based black economic empowerment business. Discover more at www.nec.xon.co.za.

