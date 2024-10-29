Introducing BI Portal: transforming BI with cost-effective reporting solutions

In today’s fast-paced business environments, data-driven decision making is the lifeblood of companies wanting to remain competitive and agile. However, managing and interpreting vast volumes of data is complex and expensive.

Luckily, CWARE’s BI Portal, a cutting-edge, web-based platform, has been designed to simplify business intelligence (BI) reporting, reduce costs and streamline data management. With Power BI integration, this portal enables businesses to gain actionable insights, centralise data reporting and stretch their IT budgets a lot further.

Here’s how the BI Portal is reshaping how entities access, organise and leverage their BI data.

Seamless integration, customisable features

As the demand for data-driven insights grows, businesses seek tools that offer seamless integration, customisable features and scalable solutions to match their evolving needs. Traditional BI solutions often come with steep licensing costs and complexities that can limit accessibility. Many entities are moving towards platforms that provide flexibility and help them save money while ensuring secure, real-time data access.

How it works

The BI Portal is a versatile platform built to host and manage BI reports seamlessly. It integrates directly with Power BI Embedded, enabling businesses to use their own Power BI capacities and publish reports directly to the portal.

Here’s a closer look at how it works and why it’s so beneficial:

Integration with Power BI: The BI Portal integrates with Power BI, allowing businesses to publish reports directly onto their Power BI capacities. This integration eliminates the need for additional software or complex data migrations, making accessing and managing reports easy. Whether a company spins up its Power BI capacity or brings its own to Azure, the BI Portal sits on top, providing a smooth and efficient reporting experience.

Customisable branding: Its white-label design lets businesses tailor the platform's look and feel to match their brand identity. This customisability enhances the user experience, offering a cohesive interface that aligns with an organisation's visual and cultural standards.

Centralised reporting: The portal consolidates all BI reports into a single platform, enabling streamlined access and improved data analytics. Users can access all necessary data analytics in one place, eliminating the need to navigate between different systems.

Enhanced security: Security is at the top of every CIO's mind in today's data-driven world. The BI Portal brings advanced security features, including role-level security, which controls access to reports and datasets based on user roles. This provides peace of mind for companies handling sensitive information.

Driving business growth

The portal simplifies data reporting, enhances decision making and drives business growth. Here are some other key features that set it apart:

Efficient data management: Centralises BI reporting, making it easier for decision makers to access and act on data analytics. This cuts time spent on manual report generation and enables faster, data-driven decisions.

Cost-effective solution: Because there's no need for additional Power BI Pro licences, it lets organisations enjoy comprehensive BI functionality at a fraction of the cost. Businesses can save up to 50% compared to the cost of traditional Microsoft premium licences.

Scalability: The BI Portal is built to grow alongside a business, supporting increased users, data and reports as needed. This scalability ensures companies can access vital analytics without worrying about system limitations.

Custom reports and dashboards: Firms can create tailored reports and dashboards, allowing them to extract the most meaningful insights from their data. This flexibility sees that data is relevant to specific business needs and enhances strategic planning.

The BI Portal in action

The BI Portal is straightforward, even for teams with limited technical experience. Companies can begin with a Power BI capacity that suits their needs, host it on Azure, and quickly publish their reports to the portal. Users can then access these reports without requiring a separate Power BI licence for each team member.

This capability makes it easier for businesses to adopt data-driven practices across the organisation, empowering everyone with the information they need to make smarter decisions.

The future of BI

The BI Portal provides an accessible, cost-effective and secure solution for businesses seeking to enhance their data management and reporting capabilities. It has helped a host of companies in many different industries.

One retail company, Furnmart, faced rising Power BI licensing costs as its user base grew, straining its IT budget. It needed a solution to reduce costs while retaining robust data analytics. Luckily the BI Portal optimised Power BI usage by embedding reports, eliminating the need for numerous individual licences. It allowed secure, centralised access to reports. Ultimately, Furnmart cut Power BI licensing costs by 50%, streamlining report access and boosting productivity.

Crossroads, a logistics company, also benefited from the BI Portal. It said: “At Crossroads, we saw the BI Portal as a strategic advantage where we could leverage an existing branded product to meet our image and provide our internal and external customers with accurate BI information. The continued development of the BI Portal allows us to leverage new advancements without excessive development costs.”

By integrating seamlessly with Power BI, the portal supports companies in making real-time data-driven decisions that drive growth. Whether it’s reducing costs, improving data security or simplifying report management, the BI Portal is designed to meet the demands of modern businesses.

With the BI Portal, companies can unlock the full potential of their data, access powerful insights and make better, faster decisions at a fraction of the traditional cost.

