NEC XON and Fortinet join forces to strengthen telco, ISP cybersecurity

NEC XON, a leading African integrator of ICT solutions and part of Japanese global company NEC, has announced a strategic collaboration with Fortinet, a global leader in cybersecurity solutions.

Together, the companies will provide specialised managed security operations (SecOps) services tailored to the telecommunications and internet service provider (ISP) markets.

By combining Fortinet’s advanced, AI-driven SecOps solutions with NEC XON’s expertise in telecommunications and managed services, the partnership aims to address the cybersecurity challenges faced by telecoms operators and ISPs as they navigate digital transformation.

“NEC XON’s telco and managed services experience, coupled with Fortinet’s world-class AI-driven SecOps platform, uniquely positions us to secure telcos and ISP operations end-to-end,” said Anthony Laing, GM of networking at NEC XON.

The collaboration leverages Fortinet’s industry-leading AI-driven SecOps solutions, including Fortinet next-gen firewalls (FortiGate); security incident and event management (FortiSIEM); security orchestration, automation and response (FortiSOAR); network detection and response (FortiNDR); deception (FortiDeceptor); and NEC XON’s security operations centre (SOC) capabilities. The combination creates a comprehensive, fully managed solution for telcos and ISPs that enables them to proactively anticipate, detect, mitigate and respond to cyberthreats in real time.

“Fortinet’s AI-driven SecOps solutions seamlessly integrate behaviour-based sensors to detect and disrupt threat actors across the attack surface and along the cyber kill chain. It empowers service providers to ‘detect and disrupt’, then ‘investigate and respond’ to cyber incidents – reducing cyber risk, enabling faster containment, and providing more time for thorough investigation and comprehensive remediation,” said Emma Davies, regional vice president of global alliances at Fortinet.

The shift to a telco cloud model is critical for telcos and ISPs seeking to enhance efficiency, agility and customer value while ensuring robust security. NEC XON’s advanced SecOps capabilities – focused on security operations, threat anticipation and incident response – and SOC infrastructure, coupled with Fortinet SecOps technology, will deliver an unparalleled managed service tailored to the unique needs of the telecoms industry.

“Our joint go-to-market strategy ensures that telcos and ISPs have access to a best-in-class cybersecurity solution, securing their networks and protecting their customers from evolving threats,” Laing added. “We don’t just implement security tools; we ensure they are used effectively to safeguard the entire operational environment.”

About NEC XON

NEC XON is a leading African integrator of ICT solutions and part of NEC, a Japanese global company. The holding company has operated in Africa since 1963 and delivers communications, energy, safety, security and digital solutions. It co-creates social value through innovation to help overcome serious societal challenges. The organisation operates in 54 African countries and has a footprint in 16 of them. Regional headquarters are located in South, East and West Africa. NEC XON is a level 1-certified broad-based black economic empowerment (B-BBEE) business. Discover more at www.nec.xon.co.za.

