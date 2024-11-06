Unlocking contact centre potential with automated QA

As customer expectations grow, businesses are realising that traditional quality assurance (QA) methods – relying on manual analysis – can only cover a fraction of interactions, leaving most customer feedback unanalysed.

This limited sampling doesn’t just inhibit a full view of customer experiences but also risks missed compliance and coaching opportunities. With automated QA, powered by AI-driven conversation intelligence, companies can transform their approach to customer interactions, compliance and employee engagement.

The limitations of manual QA

Manual QA processes, while still used by many, often lack efficiency. On average, QA analysts review only three to five interactions per agent each month, barely scratching the surface of customer interactions across channels like phone, chat and social media. This limited scope is problematic, especially for organisations in highly regulated industries that need to keep a close eye on compliance.

QA’s current structure also impedes effective coaching and improvement, with analysts facing challenges in consistency, subjectivity and agent development. Random sample reviews often miss out on important feedback and interaction trends, and without reliable data, coaching tends to be subjective and reactive.

Automated QA addresses these issues by applying objective scorecards that analyse 100% of interactions, giving an accurate picture of agent performance and helping to foster a more consistent coaching culture.

How automation improves QA quality and agent performance

Automating QA using tools like conversation intelligence is a gamechanger. Analysing all interactions can provide insights that go beyond traditional KPIs. Automated QA tools, like AI-driven scorecards, collect real-time data that reflects every interaction, not just a small sample. The result? More objective feedback, timely coaching and a measurable improvement in agent performance.

AI-driven scorecards help agents by giving them clear, consistent feedback. Rather than waiting for scheduled reviews, agents receive instant performance feedback based on real-time data, helping them adjust in the moment.

Automated QA: the foundation for future AI success

Automated QA is more than just a means to improve immediate quality – it’s a stepping stone towards broader AI integration. As organisations build trust in AI through automated QA, they can explore other areas for AI-powered solutions, from product insights to marketing strategies. For example, insights gained from conversation intelligence can be shared across departments, enabling marketing to better understand customer sentiment and product teams to address customer feedback directly.

The impact of automated QA on compliance, customer satisfaction and employee engagement is profound, making it a powerful foundation for companies seeking to unlock the full potential of their AI investments. By providing comprehensive insights and actionable feedback, organisations can not only meet today’s challenges but also pave the way for future growth and innovation.

Live panel: real-life success story in automated QA

Join us for an impactful live panel on 19 November, 2pm SAST as CallMiner, Nimbus Group and Alvaria reveal the next generation of quality assurance for South African enterprises.

This live panel on Revolutionising Contact Centre QA in South Africa:Automation & Real-Time Insights will demonstrate how automation and real-time conversation intelligence can transform QA, offering deeper monitoring of compliance, adherence and agent performance – all while empowering strategic manual scoring to enhance coaching programmes.

Don’t miss out on learning about:

Challenges and solutions in South African QA

Live product demo: experience CallMiner’s Auto QA and real-time capabilities in action

Long-term benefits of automation: discover how QA automation can lead to happier employees, higher customer satisfaction and cost savings by reducing manual effort and refining coaching programmes.

Find out more and register your place today to get real-time answers from our expert panel to address specific questions about the South African market and your contact centre needs.

This promoted content was paid for by the party concerned

