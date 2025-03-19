CallMiner Outreach revolutionises CX with AI-powered customer feedback

CallMiner, the leading provider of conversation intelligence to improve customer experience (CX), has announced CallMiner Outreach. Built on advanced analytics and artificial intelligence, CallMiner Outreach is a revolutionary CX and customer feedback management solution that empowers businesses to connect with customers in more meaningful ways, fostering stronger relationships and uncovering actionable insights that drive enterprise-wide benefits.

According to CallMiner’s 2024 CX Landscape Report, 64% of global organisations indicated that all or the majority of the customer feedback they collect is solicited. Further, while more organisations are collecting an equal amount of unsolicited and solicited feedback (25% in 2024 vs 20% in 2023), today’s CX leaders are still primarily relying on traditional survey tools to solicit feedback from customers. In fact, many organisations have built significant programmes around survey efforts, despite low response rates, lack of meaningful insights and diminishing returns on investment.

CallMiner Outreach is the industry’s first AI-powered customer feedback tool that triggers outreach based on specific interaction characteristics versus a general interaction alone, combining insights from unsolicited interactions (such as those in the contact centre) with solicited feedback for more intelligent, targeted surveys and customer engagement initiatives.

By analysing phone calls, social media, online reviews, e-mails and other interactions, CallMiner Outreach empowers CX and contact centre leaders to personalise outreach – in the form of surveys, quick-response forms, marketing offers and more – aimed at addressing and resolving exact customer issues. This ensures relevance, timeliness and improved customer outcomes, including more effective e-mail and SMS campaigns, as well as closed-loop feedback efforts.

CallMiner Outreach goes beyond simple surveys and traditional feedback methods by leveraging AI-driven insights

“Today’s survey vendors are stuck in the past, only thinking about the traditional way to execute surveys. They are not considering whether those surveys are valuable to and personalised for customers, and if responses are providing meaningful business insights,” said Bruce McMahon, chief product officer at CallMiner.

“CallMiner Outreach goes beyond simple surveys and traditional feedback methods by leveraging AI-driven insights from customer interactions to improve the quality, relevance, and efficiency of feedback collection and analysis,” he said.

“CallMiner has always enabled organisations to combine unsolicited and solicited feedback in a single platform to gain a comprehensive view of the customer,” McMahon continued. “With CallMiner Outreach, we’re delivering the native capabilities needed to execute faster, more intelligent feedback campaigns directly within the CallMiner platform. CallMiner Outreach is the future of CX.”

Conversation intelligence

With CallMiner Outreach, both CX and contact centre leaders can seamlessly integrate customer feedback with the industry’s leading conversation intelligence platform. For CX, it delivers a holistic understanding of the customer, streamlines feedback loops and improves key engagement metrics, such as Net Promoter Score (NPS) and customer satisfaction (CSAT), to drive retention and loyalty.

For contact centres, it enhances the connection between operational efficiency and customer satisfaction, improving key metrics such as average handle time (AHT) and first contact resolution (FCR), as well as agent performance and productivity.

CallMiner Outreach is in early availability for new and existing customers. To watch our product overview video, visit callminer.com/c/callminer-outreach or, to request a demo, contact [email protected] .

