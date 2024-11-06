Paratus opens in Eswatini

Pan-African telecommunications and network services provider Paratus Group has furthered its sub-equatorial expansion with the launch of Paratus Eswatini through a joint venture with Mbabane-based IT and internet service provider Real Image.

The new company has been created to provide and install Starlink services initially. In 2023, Paratus was announced as a reseller across Africa of Starlink global LEO (low-Earth orbit) satellite services.

MD of Paratus Eswatini and founder in 1996 of Real Image Ali Resting says while Starlink services have been available in Eswatini for a few months, there have been some installation and supply issues on the ground.

Starlink maintains greater than 99.5% uptime across all customers – and higher for unobstructed installations

“The good news is that Paratus Eswatini has stock available and, critically, a full technical team ready to meet demand. We are also engaging with some of the local installers to provide them with the training and accreditation they need. We have already conducted several site surveys and now that the Starlink licence has been signed off by the regulator (Esccom) we will roll out the Starlink service across the country.”

The market is ripe for a professionally installed Starlink service to be introduced as it is the most affordable connectivity option available. Resting adds: “While the understanding is that Starlink is ideal for remote and underserved parts of the country, because of the high cost of connectivity anywhere in Eswatini, we are poised to serve customers in towns and cities as well as in the rural areas – indeed, we are receiving dozens of enquiries every day about the Starlink service.”

Significant milestone

Chief commercial officer of Paratus Group Martin Cox says the JV in Eswatini is a significant milestone. “Not only are we expanding into a key Southern African territory, but we are also, critically, making our contiguous network service offering across the whole region even stronger. We have an unequalled offering whereby we can tailor network services packages for any enterprise requiring a fast, robust and reliable connection in Africa and to the rest of the world. Paratus Group is delighted to be opening in Eswatini and especially because we will be connecting more and more people across the continent of Africa.”

Starlink provides high-speed broadband internet using a simple, scalable hardware platform that can be easily distributed across locations around the world. Unbounded by local infrastructure and designed to support multiple paths back to the internet, Starlink provides reliable service to ensure businesses may always keep operating. Across its network, Starlink maintains greater than 99.5% uptime across all customers – and higher for unobstructed installations. Uptime is measured without mitigating factors, such as weather and wire-cut outages.

Starlink currently provides services to thousands of business locations and serves customers in a multitude of capacities, including primary enterprise connectivity, replacement of 4G and VSAT, backup, interim setup, and emergency services.

Paratus Group CEO Schalk Erasmus says the launch in Eswatini is exciting. “This JV further cements our expansion plans. By forming a new company in Eswatini, with a professionally run operation and 24/7 local technical and sales support, we are again asserting our commitment to provide excellent service and infrastructure. This is another big step in our journey to unlock potential and, most importantly, to connect more people to the internet and to a world of possibilities.”

About Paratus

Paratus is committed to raising the bar for providing quality connectivity in Africa. With an eye on the future, the group is investing in infrastructure and establishing itself as a key player in delivering integrated network services across the continent. Among its many and diverse achievements, the group has invested in and launched the East-to-West Africa fibre route and the express route from Johannesburg to the rest of the world.

The group has operations in 15 African countries and employs approximately 800 people across the group. The business extends further to provide satellite connectivity-focused services in more than 30 African countries. This connects African businesses across the continent and delivers end-to-end service excellence. The group’s footprint extends beyond Africa to international points of presence in Europe, the UK and the SA.

Born and bred in Africa, Paratus is thinking big as it grows its footprint to deliver Africa’s quality network. The group aims to deliver real value and services to communities across Africa, while making a positive contribution to transformation in terms of both the people and the environment.

