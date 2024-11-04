Paratus completes big East-West Africa fibre route

Paratus Group, the pan-African telecommunications operator, has completed its East-West Africa fibre route, offering a fast and resilient link to anywhere in the world from anywhere in the Southern African region.

The Paratus East-West route, the first coast-to=coast terrestrial route using Paratus built fibre infrastructure, offers an alternative terrestrial route, the current demand for which has been precipitated and expedited by recent and frequent network outages.

As Paratus Group CEO Schalk Erasmus says, this “sea change in imperatives has arisen due to breakages in certain subsea cable systems”.

As a steadfast partner with pan-African expertise, we offer unequalled wholesale capacity solutions for network operators

“Operators need a more reliable route and, with our new East-West route, by connecting to the Equiano subsea cable we can assure customers a fast and robust alternative. Our East-West fibre route isn’t just a line on a map – it’s Africa’s digital lifeline.”

The new state-of-the-art terrestrial fibre network extends from the east coast of Africa in Maputo, through Johannesburg and across Botswana and Namibia, to the west coast of Africa at the cable landing station in Swakopmund, Namibia. Paratus is the landing partner for the Equiano subsea cable in Swakopmund.

This strategic East-West route bolsters the Paratus regional network infrastructure and provides unmatched reliability and low-latency connectivity across Southern Africa.

Paratus Group chief commercial officer Martin Cox says the new fibre East-West route uniquely combines local expertise with global reach.

Robust alternative

“As a steadfast partner with pan-African expertise, we offer unequalled wholesale capacity solutions for network operators. Because we understand the unique connectivity needs of the various regions, we have tailored our solutions to specific requirements, and we offer carriers and operators not only a diverse East-West route but also onward transmission to Europe,” Cox said.

“Recent undersea cable cuts have shown the importance of robust alternatives and why we’ve built redundancy into every kilometre, ensuring Southern Africa stays connected, no matter what. This isn’t just about backup – it’s about uninterrupted operations and seamless communications. With Paratus, you’re partnering with innovators who are weaving resilience into Africa’s digital landscape.”

About Paratus Group

Paratus Group is committed to raising the bar for providing quality connectivity in Africa. With an eye on the future, the group is investing in infrastructure and establishing itself as a key player in delivering integrated network services across the continent. Among its many and diverse achievements, the group has invested in and launched the East-to-West Africa fibre route and the express route from Johannesburg to the rest of the world.

The group has operations in 15 African countries and employs about 800 people. The business also provides satellite connectivity-focused services in more than 30 African countries. This connects African businesses across the continent and delivers end-to-end service excellence. The group’s footprint extends beyond Africa to international points of presence in Europe, the UK and the US.

Born and bred in Africa, Paratus is thinking big as it grows its footprint to deliver Africa’s quality network. The group aims to deliver real value and services to communities across Africa, while making a positive contribution to transformation in terms of both the people and the environment.

