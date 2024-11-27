Paratus Group opens in Kenya

Pan-African telecommunications and network services provider Paratus Group is further cementing its ambitious continental expansion with the launch of Paratus Kenya through a joint venture with Nairobi-based IT and internet service provider company MoveOn Telecoms Limited.

The new company has been created to provide and install Starlink services initially. Last year, Paratus was announced as an authorised reseller of Starlink global low-Earth-orbit satellite services across Africa. The launch of Paratus Kenya follows soon after the opening, last month, of Paratus Eswatini, affirming that the group’s expansion plans continue apace.

Moveon Telecoms Limited (MTL) has been licensed since 2015 by the Communication Authority of Kenya and the Registrar of Companies to offer ICT solutions in Kenya. MTL offers experience and expertise across the entire spectrum of telecoms solutions, backed by a highly qualified team providing customer and technical support.

Enhanced connectivity in the most remote areas empowers Kenyans and fosters growth in our local economies

MD of Paratus Kenya Joseph Kibwott said the JV is “tremendously exciting” for Kenya. “Paratus Kenya is committed to driving economic development and GDP growth by creating jobs both directly and indirectly. Stable and reliable internet connectivity plays a pivotal role in this mission and offers a transformative digital platform that provides access to e-government services, remote work opportunities, real-time security solutions and telemedicine. Enhanced connectivity in the most remote areas empowers Kenyans and fosters growth in our local economies. Together we can build a brighter, more connected future for everyone in Kenya.”

Starlink provides high-speed broadband internet using a simple, scalable hardware platform that can be easily distributed across locations around the world. Unbounded by local infrastructure and designed to support multiple paths back to the internet, Starlink provides reliable service to ensure businesses may always keep operating.

Starlink

Across its network, Starlink maintains greater than 99.5% uptime across all customers – and higher for unobstructed installations. Uptime is measured without mitigating factors such as weather and wire-cut outages. Starlink currently provides services to thousands of business locations and serves customers in a multitude of capacities, including primary enterprise connectivity, replacement of 4G and VSAT, backup, interim setup and emergency services.

Paratus Group chief commercial officer Martin Cox said that by expanding into a key East African territory, the company is “further strengthening our total network service offering. We can tailor network services packages for any enterprise requiring a fast, robust and reliable connection in Africa and to the rest of the world. Opening in East Africa has been one of our primary objectives and this is a significant milestone for us as it spearheads our strategy in the region. It’s also a giant step forward in our mission to provide access to connectivity to unserved and underserved African countries south of the equator. We are delighted to be partnering with MoveOn and to install Starlink services in Kenya.”

About Paratus Group

Paratus is committed to raising the bar for providing quality connectivity in Africa. With an eye on the future, the group is investing in infrastructure and establishing itself as a key player in delivering integrated network services across the continent. Among its many and diverse achievements, the group has invested in and launched the East-to-West Africa fibre route and the express route from Johannesburg to the rest of the world.

The group has operations in 15 African countries and employs about 800 people. The business extends further to provide satellite connectivity-focused services in more than 30 African countries. This connects African businesses across the continent and delivers end-to-end service excellence. The group’s footprint extends beyond Africa to international points of presence in Europe, the UK and the US.

Born and bred in Africa, Paratus is thinking big as it grows its footprint to deliver Africa’s quality network. The group aims to deliver real value and services to communities across Africa, while making a positive contribution to transformation in terms of both the people and the environment.

