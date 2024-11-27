From orchard to outlet: Ceres reaps the fruits of smart energy innovation

Ceres Fruit Processors, established in 1976, is a leading producer of fruit juice concentrates and purées. The company uses globally benchmarked processes to deliver flavourful and wholesome value to its customers. In response to energy supply challenges in a vulnerable and intermittent supply landscape, NEC XON was tasked with providing a fully integrated solution using innovative technologies.

“The reliable supply of electricity to our factory is crucial, especially in high season, when we require 24/7 operations,” said Anton Reinecke, MD of Ceres Fruit Processors.

The challenge

Ceres faced several critical challenges related to energy supply, including the need to:

Ensure energy security

Increase the quality of the energy supply

Support energy-sensitive services and processes

Reduce the cost of energy

Decrease diesel consumption

Comply with regulatory, environmental and safety standards

Improve its carbon footprint after implementation of phases 2 and 3

The underlying technical requirement was to implement a fully engineered integrated solution to manage all energy resources on an 11kV medium voltage bus. This solution aimed to maximise supply efficiencies and optimise financial benefits through advanced design and feasibility processes.

Meeting these objectives is important to Ceres’ ability to scale up production and sustained competitiveness. Energy supply risks can impact the company’s compliance profile, cost efficiency and carbon footprint.

Said Reinecke: “NEC XON was chosen over other technology providers because they demonstrated an ability to integrate diesel generators, solar and battery systems.”

The solution

The solution provided by NEC XON included several key components in phase 1. First, they established control of the existing utility grid supply. They then integrated new and existing switchgear, protection relays and medium voltage transformers. Additionally, they developed a megawatt-scale generator farm and implemented automated bulk tank facilities. Comprehensive fire safety, cooling, civil and security measures were also put in place to ensure the safety and efficiency of the system.

Future phases of the project will focus on enhancements, including the addition of megawatt-scale photovoltaic renewable generation resources and utility-scale battery energy storage systems. These additions will bolster the system’s capacity for renewable energy and provide greater flexibility and security in energy management.

Integration and customisation

The solution featured a customised energy management system that ensured safety compliance, system component control, protection, monitoring, reporting and event management. This system design enables easy interface with existing control systems at a future date.

Meeting business and technical requirements

The solution addressed all customer objectives, including:

Energy quality: The system ensures that frequencies and voltages adhere to safety and regulatory standards, protecting downstream equipment.

The system ensures that frequencies and voltages adhere to safety and regulatory standards, protecting downstream equipment. Energy security: Redundant energy sources and the ability to operate independently from the grid enhance energy security.

Redundant energy sources and the ability to operate independently from the grid enhance energy security. Diesel reduction: Optimal generator control on a medium-voltage level increases diesel consumption efficiency.

Optimal generator control on a medium-voltage level increases diesel consumption efficiency. Compliance: The solution meets all regulatory and compliance standards, supporting future environmental sustainability and safety.

The solution meets all regulatory and compliance standards, supporting future environmental sustainability and safety. Carbon footprint: The shift to solar power significantly cuts greenhouse gas emissions, with potential carbon credit benefits.

The shift to solar power significantly cuts greenhouse gas emissions, with potential carbon credit benefits. Cost efficiency: In future phases, peak shaving, load shifting and high-efficiency systems can reduce costs. In addition, it can significantly reduce future diesel consumption.

Special accommodations

The implementation was carefully planned to minimise impact on production during peak seasons, with a focus on maintaining full production during scheduled and unscheduled outages.

The first phase ran from September 2023 to February 2024, with final handover in April 2024. Future phases’ timelines are yet to be determined in line with capex and opex considerations and timelines for required environmental impact assessment studies.

Benefits

NEC XON’s solution enabled several key capabilities for Ceres Fruit Processors. One of the primary benefits was the seamless handover of customer loads during outages, ensuring uninterrupted production. This was complemented by improved energy supply efficiencies, resulting in reduced costs and enhanced production capacity even during power disruptions.

As a result, Ceres has become more competitive in the energy market, with a significant step towards grid independence and a reduced carbon footprint. The solution also provided visibility into energy usage through a customised monitoring and control system, allowing for real-time tracking and optimisation.

Herman Viljoen, GM of strategic projects at NEC XON said: “Our partnership with Ceres Fruit Processors demonstrates the power of innovative technology in transforming energy supply challenges into sustainable solutions. This project not only enhances energy efficiency but also positions Ceres as a leader in renewable energy adoption within the industry.”

Success will be gauged by achieving the stated business objectives, which include improvements in energy quality, security, cost efficiency and compliance. KPIs will focus on plant performance, uptime and overall system efficiency, providing a clear picture of the project’s success and areas for potential improvement.

Future outlook

The next project phases include adding renewable energy resources and battery energy storage, optimising the system for enhanced functionality through smart control. This will further solidify Ceres’ position as a leader in sustainable and efficient energy systems.

NEC XON’s solution not only meets the current needs of Ceres Fruit Processors but also positions the company for future growth and sustainability, ensuring a robust, cost-effective and environmentally friendly energy supply.

About NEC XON

NEC XON is a leading African integrator of ICT solutions and part of NEC, a Japanese global company. NEC XON has operated in Africa since 1963 and delivers communications, energy, safety, security and digital solutions. It co-creates social value through innovation to help overcome serious societal challenges. The organisation operates in 54 African countries and has a footprint in 16 of them. Regional headquarters are located in South, East and West Africa. NEC XON is a level 1-certified broad-based black economic empowerment business. Discover more at www.nec.xon.co.za.

Read more articles by NEC XON on TechCentral

This promoted content was paid for by the party concerned

Don’t miss: